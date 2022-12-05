Ward No. 81 Congress councillor quits party

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 4

In a dramatic development at a ‘bhajan sandhya’ programme being organised at the Government College for Women here today, Congress councillor from Ward No. 81 Rashi Aggarwal went on the stage and took everyone by surprise with her announcement of resignation from the Congress. Giving a clear indication of joining the saffron brigade, she said: “I was physically in Congress, but my soul was elsewhere.”

Reports were doing round for quite some time that Rashi, daughter-in-law of a veteran Congress leader Hem Raj Aggarwal, had made up her mind to say goodbye to the party and might join the AAP, along with father father-in-law, who was said to be close to AAP legislator from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi.

However, the erstwhile Congress councillor today sprung a surprise. In an informal interaction with The Tribune, Rashi said she was an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. She would do her level best to strengthen the party, which was committed to Lord Rama and Ram Mandir.

“The decision of quitting the Congress was spontaneous as renderings at the ‘bhajan sandhya’ made me emotional,” she said.