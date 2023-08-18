 Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents : The Tribune India

Ward no 15

In most areas, air pollution is a major problem; residents of New Puneet Nagar, Bharpoor Colony suffer due to overflowing sewers

Sewers overflow at New Puneet Nagar of Ward 15 in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 17

Residents of specific areas near Tibba Road in Ward number 15 that falls under the Ludhiana East constituency are grappling with many challenges. These include the distress caused by overflowing sewers and contaminated water supply to their houses and additional burden of air pollution caused by dyeing units and troubles by the severely polluted Buddha Nullah.

'We’re forced to live under insanitary conditions and navigate through sewage accumulation outside our home. Sewer water also flows back into my house and nearby houses. Contaminated water supplied to us is causing illnesses. A substantial amount of ash from dyeing units accumulates in our houses too. Despite raising complaints, the relevant authorities and elected representatives have failed to address these issues.'

Kalawati from New Puneet Nagar

Traffic congestion on a dilapidated Buddha Nullah bridge is another issue raised by residents.

In New Puneet Nagar, a group of residents expressed frustration and anger against the Municipal Corporation authorities and elected representatives, accusing them of neglecting the subpar sanitary conditions in their locality. They said sewer overflows were common, and these lead to contaminated water supply. A man suffering from an ailment explained: “The sewerage system was inadequately installed, leaving us to bear consequences. Dyeing units release untreated coloured water into the sewer lines, causing them to overflow in our area. The ash emanating from chimneys of dyeing units is also troubling us a lot. But the government authorities concerned failed to pay any attention.”

'We’re grappling with air pollution stemming from dyeing units and the heavily polluted Buddha Nullah running close to our vicinity. We’re urging the government to enforce stringent measures against pollution. Furthermore, the persistent traffic congestion on the Buddha Nullah Bridge needs to be resolved. Water supply in our area, near the Buddha Nullah, is unfit for consumption. The authorities concerned must address these issues.'

Gurinder Singh from Mata Karam Kaur Colony

In Bharpoor Colony, residents raised grievances concerning air pollution, stinking water supply, and clogged sewers. Several plots are inundated with sewage and solid waste. A resident, Pal, said: “We are urgently seeking resolutions to all these issues.” Another resident, Sri Janam, highlighted the nuisance caused by ash from dyeing units.

Meanwhile, a dilapidated bridge over the Buddha Nullah, connecting Tajpur Road and Tibba Road areas near Mata Karam Kaur Colony, was frequently plagued by traffic jams. Inhabitants of Mata Karam Kaur Colony said they were demanding complete reconstruction of the bridge and its expansion. They also raised the alarm regarding the significant air pollution caused by nearby dyeing units. They said ash particles released by the units settle on their houses for prolonged periods. They were additionally demanding effective measures to mitigate the pollution in the Buddha Nullah and take punitive action against those responsible for its pollution.

Yashpal, another resident, said: “The foul smell emanating from nullah continually troubles us. Furthermore, dyeing units contribute significantly to air pollution. During instances of the nullah’s swelling last month, its waters overflowed from various points, indicating a need to reinforce its banks. Additionally, the water supply in our vicinity is compromised. Water accumulation during rainfall exacerbates the problem. All these issues should be resolved.”

Certain roads in Mata Karam Kaur Colony and nearby Mahavir Jain Colony are in a state of disrepair. The latter is home to numerous industries, some of which are discharging effluents onto streets. A few sewerage manhole covers are damaged or missing in the area.

Former councillor Kanchan Malhotra of the Congress secured victory in the 2018 elections for the ward. She could not be reached for comments. However, a family member who answered the call asserted that significant developmental work had been accomplished during her tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023.

