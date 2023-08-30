 Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas : The Tribune India

Ward no 27

Low water pressure, damaged roads, non-functional streetlights trouble residents

A biker commutes on a damaged portion of the main road in Mundian Kalan; and (right) a park in a dilapidated condition near government flats in Ward No. 27. PHOTOs: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 29

Residents of Mundian Kalan and nearby areas of Ward Number 27, situated along the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, have been facing several pressing problems. These mainly include low water pressure, deteriorating condition of road, sporadic instances of water contamination, rainwater accumulation and dysfunctional streetlights.

What residents say

Stretch on the Bhamian Road from Sundar Nagar Chowk to Bhamian is in a dilapidated condition since long. It must be re-carpeted at the earliest. Several streetlights on this stretch are lying non-functional. Due to blocked road gullies, there was a problem of waterlogging during rainy season. The MC should take prompt action to address these issues.

Rajinder Singh, a resident on Bhamian Road

A section of the Bhamian Road, connecting various areas to Sundar Nagar Chowk near Mundian Kalan, has been in a state of disrepair for years. Residents and traders have highlighted the problems being faced by commuters on the damaged sections of the road. Defunct streetlights add to the woes of commuters, especially at night. Poor drainage leads to waterlogging on the damaged stretch during rains. The residents urged the authorities to get these issues resolved as soon as possible.

The main Mundian Kalan road, which was recarpeted last year, is deteriorating. Potholes have appeared on this road. This matter should be taken up seriously. We are also grappling with problems such as contaminated water supply and insufficient water pressure. Additionally, rainwater accumulation is a major problem here. The MC should resolve these issues on a priority.

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Mundian Kalan

A few months after being recarpeted, the Mundian Kalan’s main road developed potholes due to a lack of oversight by the civic authorities. Some residents of Mundian Kalan village alleged that the road was recarpeted only last year. It had started deteriorating at multiple locations.

Additionally, they have raised concerns about contaminated water supply and low water pressure in Mundian Kalan.

Durjant Singh, a resident of New Sundar Nagar on 33ft Road near Mundian Kalan, has expressed anger against the authorities concerned over disrupted or low-pressure water supply in their area. He urged the civic body to ensure consistent supply of safe drinking water for residents. He also highlighted the issue of non-functional streetlights. Dangling wires are another safety concern in New Sundar Nagar.

Government flats (also known as Mundian flats), constructed for people of economically weaker sections on the 33-ft Road are also in need of attention. Garbage can be seen scattered in the streets and the public park is also in a dilapidated condition.

Residents complained about frequent instances of contaminated water supply to their flats as well as low water pressure, especially on the upper floors. One of the residents said several flats were occupied illegally. The water quality was poor and several streetlights were lying non-functional. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation must take necessary steps to resolve these issues.

Bashishat Gupta, another resident at Mundian flats, said low pressure prevents water from reaching tanks of several flats, especially those on the fourth floor. This issue required prompt attention.

Meanwhile, residents have also expressed concerns over snatching incidents on the 33-ft Road and other areas, demanding increased police patrolling in these regions.

Former Councillor Baljit Kaur of the Congress, who had won the elections in year 2018, could not be contacted for her comments.

