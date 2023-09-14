Ward Watch: Clogged sewers, potholed streets irk locals

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 13

Residents of several parts of Shimlapuri in Ward 39 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) are facing multiple problems like waterlogging, contaminated water supply, clogged sewers, potholed streets and a lack of green cover.

What residents say Each ward in the city should have adequate parks and a library with a reading room. Our ward currently lacks a library facility for senior citizens. The civic body should also ensure that streets and vacant spaces are cleaned regularly. — Sher Singh, New Janta Nagar

Besides, road gullies and covers of sewers have been damaged at some locations while traffic snarls have become common on Gill Road.

A Shimlapuri resident, Ramesh, said, “The street where my shop is situated and Daba Road in our area have been in a state of disrepair for a long period. The water supplied in our locality is frequently contaminated while sewers often get clogged.”

A few streets have not been recarpeted for more than five years. Contaminated water supply and waterlogging during the monsoon remain prevalent problems in the area. The MC should resolve these issues as soon as possible. — Dalip Kumar, Shimlapuri

When this reporter visited the locality, Municipal Corporation workers were engaged in cleaning sewers using machines along Daba Road and in its vicinity.

Another Shimlapuri resident, Madhu, raised concerns about the problem of waterlogging during rainy days and occasional supply of contaminated water. She said that the authorities should solve these problems at the earliest.

Some parts of New Janta Nagar fall under Ward 38 while others are part of Ward 39. An area resident, Sher Singh (88), whose house falls in Ward 39, complained about erratic water supply and sought the installation of a new tubewell in the area.

Recalling meeting with a mishap while crossing Gill Road, Singh emphasised the need to ensure pedestrian safety and installation of traffic signals and zebra crossings at necessary locations. He added that traffic congestion was often observed in various segments of Gill Road and the authorities concerned must take necessary measures in this regard.

Another resident said that internal streets in colonies were neither repaired promptly nor cleaned regularly. He said there was a risk of water contamination due to damaged and leaking pipes during rainy days. He added that the green cover in the ward should be increased.

Residents from different parts of the ward have also expressed concerns about overhead wires sagging dangerously low and frequent power cuts. They urged Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to take necessary actions to solve their problems.

Former Congress councillor Jaspreet Kaur could not be reached for comment. A family member, responding on her behalf, claimed that significant development work occurred in the ward during her tenure until March 2023. A stadium was established, major roads and streets were repaired and recarpeted while seven tubewells were installed in the ward, said the family member.