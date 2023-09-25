Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 24

The unplanned expansion of commercial activities in different parts of Model Town and Model Town Extension, located in Ward 46 (according to the 2018 delimitation), has posed numerous challenges for residents. Currently, the prevalent problems include frequent traffic congestion and a shortage of available parking spaces.

Ward watch: Ward no 46

The residents contend that the Municipal Corporation has not effectively monitored the emergence of commercial establishments lacking proper parking infrastructure or those constructed in an unauthorised manner by violating the building bylaws. Consequently, a significant number of vehicles are often left parked on major roads due to the absence of proper parking facilities.

Traffic gridlocks have become a common sight on the Mint Gumri Chowk-Jawaddi Road (Deep Hospital Road) stretch in Model Town. A similar scenario unfolds on Char Khamba Road in Model Town, where commuters grapple with traffic snarls.

Manjot Singh, a resident, emphasised that traffic related problems on major thoroughfares require immediate attention. The haphazard commercialisation of residential zones has significantly disrupted the quality of life for local residents.

“We frequently find ourselves trapped in traffic jams, exacerbating the challenges arising during emergencies. The Municipal Corporation should prioritise the construction of multi-level parking facilities in strategic locations and prohibit commercial activities within residential zones,” said Amarjit Singh.

Additionally, residents raised concerns about waterlogging during heavy rainfall in specific sections of the ward. Moreover, the clutter of dangling and tangled cables has become a major nuisance in some areas.

Meanwhile, in Kartar Nagar and Model Town, several manhole covers are located below the road level. Some residents of Kartar Nagar said they have been grappling with clogged sewers and occasional disruptions in water supply.

Residents also urged the authorities to enhance greenery in the ward and establish playgrounds for children. Moreover, some locals highlighted snatching incidents in Model Town, urging the implementation of security measures to prevent such occurrences in future.

Harbhajan Singh Dang, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal, secured victory in Ward 46 in 2018. He passed away earlier this year. During his tenure, he raised numerous civic concerns pertaining to his area in the Municipal Corporation General House meetings. Several roads and internal streets were resurfaced during his term.

Parshotam Singh Vohra, a resident of Model Town, said, “The unregulated commercialisation of Model Town has severely disrupted the lives of residents and undermined the purpose of designated markets. People now grapple with routine traffic jams and parking issues. The authorities concerned must take prompt action to provide adequate parking facilities and streamline movement of traffic.”

Sheetal Dua, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “Addressing issues like tangled and dangling wires should be a top priority to prevent potential mishaps. We seek improved cleanliness and beautification of our area, resolving of parking and traffic problems and the organisation of yoga classes by the government in our locality.”

