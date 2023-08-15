Ward Watch: Contaminated water, choked sewers, MC looks other way

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, August 14
Like several other wards of the city, the condition of ward No. 13 is no better. It too is plagued with problems like insanitary conditions and supply of contaminated water.
Due to the alleged apathy of the Municipal Corporation, the condition of two main parks in the ward has deteriorated. The parks located at Star City Colony and Prem Vihar are in a deplorable state with both inundated with sewage and emitting foul smell.
'Our quality of life has been compromised by persistent overflowing of sewage. We are also making do with supply of contaminated water. Such pressing issues must
be addressed as early as possible.'
Suman, Prem Vihar
Besides, residents complain of overflowing sewage and supply of contaminated water. Sohan Lal, a resident of Prem Vihar, said the park adjacent to his residence had been submerged with sewage for over a month. “Water being supplied to the locality is contaminated. My daughter recently fell sick and had to be hospitalised. The MC must ensure the provision of clean drinking water and prompt resolution of overflowing sewage,” he said.
'The waste water has flooded the newly constructed park. Unpleasant odour keeps emanating from it. Also there is a foul smell in water being supplied to us. The MC must act.'
Pawan Kumar, Star City Colony
Similarly, Sukhwinder and Kamlesh of Prem Vihar complained of a contaminated water supply. They claimed the authorities were yet to address these concerns. They also raised the issue of non-functional street lights.
Similar is the situation in Star City Colony. Residents here are forced to navigate through streets inundated with sewage. Sarita, a resident, said the sewerage remained frequently choked. She too emphasised the need for a swift action in cleaning the sewage lines and ensuring the supply of safe drinking water.
Another resident said many from economically weaker section were forced to consume unsafe water since they could not afford a water purifier. She lamented the absence of a water purifier in her own house.
The condition of Mahatma Enclave is equally deplorable. It is located just near the MC’s main garbage dumpsite. A resident, Jagdish Kumar, rued the unpleasant odour emanating from the dumpsite had made it difficult for them to breathe properly. Flies and mosquitoes increased their woes. Another resident, Abhay Raj, said the supply of contaminated water was another grave issue that required immediate attention of the MC authorities.
Notably, the overflow of sewage was also observed near Tibba police chowki and New Star City colony. Several vacant plots in the ward have turned into garbage dumping grounds due to the alleged lack of attention by the civic body. While interlocking tiles have been installed, these are broken in some areas and never repaired. Additionally, residents have complained of entangled and loose cables in their localities.
Former Councillor Mandeep Kaur of the Congress said various development projects were carried out, including the installation of tubewells, road construction, and streetlights during her tenure from 2018 to 2023. She sought to take credit of “adequate” infrastructure in the ward such as roads, water supply system and streetlights.
