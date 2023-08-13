Ward watch: Development takes back seat in many areas

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, August 12
Residents in specific areas of Ward number 11 in the Ludhiana East constituency are facing distressing conditions as their concerns continue to be overlooked. Issues such as overflowing sewers, contaminated water supply, non-functional street lights, potholed streets and dumping of garbage in plots persist in these areas as the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to pay any attention. Notably, there is no park and no government school in the entire ward, as per the residents.
In the Gulabi Bagh area of the ward, residents expressed dissatisfaction with the dilapidated condition of several streets and insanitary surroundings. Contaminated water supply and non-functional street lights were major issues raised by Intezar Qureshi, a resident of Gulabi Bagh. He emphasised the need for immediate construction of neglected streets, which had been in a state of disrepair for years, as well as resolving intermittent issues with sewer blockages.
Tarsem Lal, a resident of Satkar Nagar, highlighted the issue of contaminated water supply, particularly during rainy days. Additionally, the presence of potholed streets caused inconveniences to the public. In Ramesh Nagar, residents complained about waterlogging during rainy days, while residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar sought proper development of the area.
Krishan Nagar residents raised concerns about poor road conditions, contaminated water supply, choked sewers and non-functional street lights and dangling wires. Waterlogging during rainfall was another problem in the area said Ansari, a resident of Krishan Nagar.
At Moti Bagh Colony and New Karamsar Colony, overflowing sewers caused major trouble to residents. While a team of the MC was working to clear choked sewer lines in Moti Bagh Colony, residents said overflowing sewers were a routine problem there. Sanjeev Kumar, a resident, also highlighted the problems of disrupted water supply and water contamination in the area. In New Karamsar Colony, residents complained of occasional water supply disruptions that needed prompt resolution.
At Maharana Partap Nagar, Vinod Uppal, a resident, complained about low water supply pressure, leading to inadequate water reaching rooftop tanks. He raised concerns about dangling wires and naked electricity connections, which had been reported to the PSPCL. But no action was taken by the authorities concerned.
Meanwhile, residents of various areas, including Ram Nagar, also demanded that the MC must shift stray cattle from streets to safe shelters at the earliest.
Former councillor Balwinder Kaur, who won the elections as an AAP candidate from Ward 11 in 2018, was unavailable for comments. Her husband, AAP MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, claimed that major issues such as overflowing sewers and water supply woes had been resolved. Roads and streets were constructed in ward areas. He said an Aam Aadmi Clinic had also been set up.
What residents say
Our area lacks a park and several street lights are non-functional. Moreover, we are facing the issue of stray cattle roaming in streets. We urge the MC to address these issues and ensure comprehensive development of our locality. — Janak Raj, from Ram Nagar
The condition of the main road in our area is deplorable. We request the MC to prioritise its construction as soon as possible. Additionally, we seek solutions for problems of choked sewers and waterlogging in our area. — Resham Lal, from Krishan Nagar
