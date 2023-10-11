Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 10

In July, Dharampura’s street number 1 and nearby areas of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar in Ward No. 57 (as per 2018 ward delimitation) remained drowned in sewage for over a week. Residents had to wade through toxic and sewage-laden black water of Ganda Nullah for around 10 days, but no compensation was provided for the damage caused by the flood.

What residents say After street number 1 was flooded in July, highly polluted water remained stagnant on my property for around 10 days. My belongings worth Rs 2-3 lakh were damaged by the chemical and sewage-laden pollution. We request that the level of our street be raised to prevent such disasters in the future. — Raju Vijan, a resident of Dharampura

Even after 2.5 months, residents of Dharampura’s street number 1 are awaiting measures to be taken by the Municipal Corporation to prevent such incidents in the future. Surinder Kumar, a resident, said, “While the level of other streets in Dharampura was raised in the past, ours got neglected. When the polluted waters from Gandha Nullah flowed back due to the swollen Buddha Nullah, our houses were inundated by the polluted water.”

Timely cleaning of sewer lines is essential to prevent issues in our area. Additionally, we face contamination in our water supply during rainy days, and this problem must be resolved. Some non-functional street lights also need immediate attention. — Sunil Kumar, a resident of Harcharan Nagar

Kumar emphasised, “We are requesting that the level of street number 1 be raised after the installation of new sewer lines and water pipelines at the earliest so that we do not encounter such situations in the future.”

Another resident stated that they suffered significant losses as their belongings were damaged by the polluted water, but no compensation was provided to him by the government.

Meanwhile, a resident in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar said the polluted water had remained stagnant in shops for over 10 days in July, forcing them to close the business during this period. A number of their belongings were damaged by the polluted water, he added.

Furthermore, the road along the nullah in Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar has severely deteriorated in various sections. Residents also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of some small bridges over the nullah that urgently require attention from the MC.

Residents further said a project to cover the nullah had been initiated earlier this year but was later stalled for unknown reasons. In addition to this, the excavated portions on the road along the nullah were presenting a hazard for potential accidents for past some time.

On the other hand, MC official Arvind Kumar claimed that work has been started to place slabs on the excavated portions on this road. He further claimed that the work to cover the nullah was stalled due to the rainy season and construction of an intermediate pumping station.

In Harcharan Nagar, a resident highlighted issues related to the lack of timely cleaning of sewer lines and some of the non-functional street lights. Additionally, a resident of Kashmir Nagar talked about intermittent low water supply pressure.

In the 2018 elections, Manju Aggarwal of the BJP won in Ward No. 57. According to the former councillor, six streets in Dharampura were upgraded during her term, but residents of one street opposed the upgrade, leading to the flooding of the street with polluted water earlier this year. Road surfaces in various parts of the ward were resurfaced, and a project to cover the nullah began.

