Ward Watch: Erratic water supply irks Dugri residents

  • Ludhiana
Ward no 43

Several roads & streets dotted with potholes, CRPF Colony parks in state of neglect

A park near the CRPF Colony flats in a state of neglect in Ward 43 in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 20

In several parts of Dugri village in Ward 43 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) of Ludhiana, residents are facing problems due to erratic supply of water, especially during the summer, for several years now.

What residents say

'A section of the road leading to Dugri has been in a pitiable condition for the past five years. The issue of erratic water supply should be resolved at the earliest. Besides, the authorities should transform government-owned vacant lands into parks and playgrounds rather than converting them into garbage dumps.'

Kewal Singh, Dugri

Residents said that despite the installation of a new water pump in their area, the problem has not been resolved so far. They urged the Municipal Corporation to find a permanent solution and ensure regular supply of water in the area.

'We have facing problem of erratic water supply, especially during the summer, for several years. The MC authorities must find a permanent solution to this problem.'

Swaran Singh, Dugri

Besides, several roads, including the road to Dugri village, are dotted with potholes while sewers frequently get clogged in a few sections as they are not cleaned regularly.

The residents said that despite the availability of space, no efforts have been made to build parks and playgrounds in the ward.

The residents of the CRPF Colony flats in Dugri and nearby localities expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of a few parks in the area and unchecked growth of wild grass in these parks. The main road in the CRPF Colony is dotted with potholes, they added.

A resident, Ramesh Srivastav, pointed out the problem of clogged sewers in a few streets of the colony. “The MC should ensure that the sewers are cleaned regularly and parks are maintained properly. The authorities must take steps to keep encroachments upon green belts in check and launch the project to develop a green belt along the main road of the CRPF Colony,” he added.

A potholed stretch of road in Ward 43 in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

The residents have highlighted the need to repair damaged streets in Nirmal Nagar. They added that some concrete streets had also started showing signs of damage.

The residents from various parts of the ward drew attention to the problem of unchecked wild growth and the dumping of garbage on vacant plots.

A resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar urged the Municipal Corporation to instruct plot owners to ensure that their vacant plots are clean.

Besides, residents have raised concerns about uneven sewer manholes, which pose a threat to commuters. The entangled web of cables is another key concern in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar.

Gurjit Singh of Preet Nagar pointed out the absence of parks and playgrounds in

the area, compelling children to play on streets. He urged the civic body to identify suitable locations for the establishment of parks and playgrounds.

Former Councillor Reet Kaur, who was elected as a Congress candidate from Ward 43 in 2018, could not be contacted for comments.

Talking on behalf of Reet Kaur, her husband said that significant development projects worth crores of rupees had been undertaken in the ward throughout her tenure until March 2023.

He said these projects included the construction and carpeting of various roads and internal streets. He added that the decline in the level of groundwater in the affected region of Dugri village resulted in the malfunction of the water tubewells.

