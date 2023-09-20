 Ward Watch: Garbage along Sidhwan Canal irks locals : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward Watch: Garbage along Sidhwan Canal irks locals
Ward no 42

Ward Watch: Garbage along Sidhwan Canal irks locals

Railway overbridge awaited | Waterlogging, clogged sewers among key concerns

Ward Watch: Garbage along Sidhwan Canal irks locals

A garbage dump along Sidhwan Canal on the Gill road. PHOTOs: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 19

An open garbage dump near the Sidhwan Canal Bridge on Gill Road has become a major cause for concern for commuters in Ward 42 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) here.

What residents say

We demand immediate resolution of the problem of waterlogging during rainfall and an upgrade of the sewerage, as it often gets clogged due to smaller sewers. The authorities should get non-functional streetlights in Dashmesh Nagar repaired at the earliest.

— Avtar Singh Tari, Dashmesh Nagar

Despite protests and complaints by environmental activists, the Municipal Corporation has not taken any action to remove the garbage dump. While the foul smell emanating from the accumulated waste is causing inconvenience to passers-by, the garbage is also contaminating the water of the canal. The environmental activists have urged the civic body to remove the garbage dump from the area at the earliest.

'We are facing a lot of inconvenience due to problems like recurrent clogging of sewers, extensive waterlogging during rainy days, occasional supply of contaminated water and the absence of parks and playgrounds in the area. We urge the authorities to address these concerns.'

— Balbir Chand, Chet Singh Nagar

Besides, a railway overbridge has not been constructed near Dana Mandi, behind the Arora Palace, despite repeated requests by the residents during the past decade.

Commuters frequently face inconvenience as railway crossings have to be shut for the movement of trains. The local civic body had planned to construct a railway overbridge under the Smart City Mission in 2020, but later, the plan was changed.

A park in a state of neglect.

The residents in several parts of Dashmesh Nagar, Arjun Nagar and Chet Singh Nagar are grappling with problems such as waterlogging and clogged sewers.

Some residents and businessmen in Dashmesh Nagar complained that rainwater often gets accumulated on some streets and even near their flats. “During heavy rainfall, some streets look like water bodies due to extensive waterlogging in the area. The missing covers of clogged road gullies have exacerbated the problem. We urge the authorities to address these problems at the earliest and also ensure that the park located near the flats is maintained properly,” a resident said.

A clogged road gully without a cover at Dashmesh Nagar in Ludhiana.

Owing to the presence of industrial units in Dashmesh Nagar and nearby areas, pollution is another cause for concern in the area.

A local resident, Rama Shankar, said that he had lodged complaints with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation regarding noise pollution from a nearby factory. “However, no action has been taken in this regard till date,” he added.

Some road gullies in Arjun Nagar and Chet Singh Nagar are clogged or are not covered. Road segments around sewer manholes are also deteriorating in some areas.

Residents of a street in Chet Singh Nagar further complained about clogged sewers due to the allegedly smaller sewer lines. Disruptions due to the excavated land section near the Dhuri railway line are causing inconvenience to the area residents.

A resident, Sukhwinder Singh, said the portion of land was dug up for the laying a railway track. But the absence of proper barricades around the excavated area had led to several accidents. Most of the ward areas lack parks, green spaces and playgrounds while a number of streets are dotted with potholes.

Loose electricity wires in various areas and electric poles obstructing sections of Gill Road also pose a risk to the residents and commuters. Electric poles installed on Gill Road have caused multiple mishaps, yet these have been shifted so far.

Former Independent Councillor Sukhdev Singh Sheera, who was elected in 2018, could not be reached for comments, despite repeated attempts.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

8
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

9
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

10
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Govt junks Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on terrorist’s killing

Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar