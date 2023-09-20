Ward Watch: Garbage along Sidhwan Canal irks locals

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 19

An open garbage dump near the Sidhwan Canal Bridge on Gill Road has become a major cause for concern for commuters in Ward 42 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) here.

What residents say We demand immediate resolution of the problem of waterlogging during rainfall and an upgrade of the sewerage, as it often gets clogged due to smaller sewers. The authorities should get non-functional streetlights in Dashmesh Nagar repaired at the earliest. — Avtar Singh Tari, Dashmesh Nagar

Despite protests and complaints by environmental activists, the Municipal Corporation has not taken any action to remove the garbage dump. While the foul smell emanating from the accumulated waste is causing inconvenience to passers-by, the garbage is also contaminating the water of the canal. The environmental activists have urged the civic body to remove the garbage dump from the area at the earliest.

'We are facing a lot of inconvenience due to problems like recurrent clogging of sewers, extensive waterlogging during rainy days, occasional supply of contaminated water and the absence of parks and playgrounds in the area. We urge the authorities to address these concerns.' — Balbir Chand, Chet Singh Nagar

Besides, a railway overbridge has not been constructed near Dana Mandi, behind the Arora Palace, despite repeated requests by the residents during the past decade.

Commuters frequently face inconvenience as railway crossings have to be shut for the movement of trains. The local civic body had planned to construct a railway overbridge under the Smart City Mission in 2020, but later, the plan was changed.

A park in a state of neglect.

The residents in several parts of Dashmesh Nagar, Arjun Nagar and Chet Singh Nagar are grappling with problems such as waterlogging and clogged sewers.

Some residents and businessmen in Dashmesh Nagar complained that rainwater often gets accumulated on some streets and even near their flats. “During heavy rainfall, some streets look like water bodies due to extensive waterlogging in the area. The missing covers of clogged road gullies have exacerbated the problem. We urge the authorities to address these problems at the earliest and also ensure that the park located near the flats is maintained properly,” a resident said.

A clogged road gully without a cover at Dashmesh Nagar in Ludhiana.

Owing to the presence of industrial units in Dashmesh Nagar and nearby areas, pollution is another cause for concern in the area.

A local resident, Rama Shankar, said that he had lodged complaints with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Municipal Corporation regarding noise pollution from a nearby factory. “However, no action has been taken in this regard till date,” he added.

Some road gullies in Arjun Nagar and Chet Singh Nagar are clogged or are not covered. Road segments around sewer manholes are also deteriorating in some areas.

Residents of a street in Chet Singh Nagar further complained about clogged sewers due to the allegedly smaller sewer lines. Disruptions due to the excavated land section near the Dhuri railway line are causing inconvenience to the area residents.

A resident, Sukhwinder Singh, said the portion of land was dug up for the laying a railway track. But the absence of proper barricades around the excavated area had led to several accidents. Most of the ward areas lack parks, green spaces and playgrounds while a number of streets are dotted with potholes.

Loose electricity wires in various areas and electric poles obstructing sections of Gill Road also pose a risk to the residents and commuters. Electric poles installed on Gill Road have caused multiple mishaps, yet these have been shifted so far.

Former Independent Councillor Sukhdev Singh Sheera, who was elected in 2018, could not be reached for comments, despite repeated attempts.