Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Traffic problem outside schools in Shastri Nagar remains unadressed

Commuters stuck in a traffic jam at Shastri Nagar. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 19

There are massive traffic jams in Shastri Nagar and Harman Nagar of Ward 69 (old) whenever the railway crossings are closed. Traffic jams have been causing inconvenience to the residents for a long time and their pleas for the construction of an underpass/overpass at these locations have fallen on deaf ears.

Ward watch: Ward no 69

Apart from this, the problem of traffic congestion outside schools in Shastri Nagar during morning and afternoon rush hours remains unaddressed.

In addition, many commercial establishments in the area lack adequate parking facilities. This leads to vehicles being parked on the road, and the residents urgently seek a resolution to all these problems.

Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Ward 69, said traffic jams are a major issue in Harnam Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and Model Town. She added that when the two railway crossings in Harnam Nagar and Shastri Nagar are closed, there are traffic jams because of the absence of an overbridge or underbridge. She also raised concerns about clogged sewers and potholed streets in Harnam Nagar.

Uma Panesar, a resident of Harnam Nagar, has been living in the area for 27 years. She said traffic-related problems have significantly increased in Harnam Nagar and on Scooter Market Road in recent years. She added that vehicles parked on the road outside shops at the Scooter Market also cause traffic snarls.

She added that despite residents’ objections, a shed for the installation of a waste compactor system was set up in Bhai Chatar Singh Park. “This discourages people from visiting the park,” she said.

Shopkeepers at the local Scooter Market demand the removal of the garbage along their shops. Residents from some parts

of Ward number 69 also reported waterlogging during rainfall.

The visitors are often overcharged at the Tuition Market parking lot in Model Town Extension due to the absence of checking by the MC. The absence of fire safety arrangements in many coaching centres run in high-rise buildings is also a cause for concern.

Additionally, the residents demand an increase in police patrolling and security measures to prevent incidents of snatching and theft.

Ward watch: Ward no 70
Authorities should focus on security, shifting stray animals to shelters

Waste lying scattered on LIT’s land for Atal Apartments project at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar. Tribune photo: Inderjeet Verma

Garbage scattered along one side of the prime land earmarked for the upcoming Atal Apartments Project in the Shaheed Karnail Singh (SKS) Nagar on Pakhowal Road in Ward 70 (old) is pleading for attention. Stray cattle are a common sight in this area.

The residents of the surrounding areas hope the problem of waste disposal on this piece of land owned by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust would be resolved soon. They also favour moving the stray cattle from the ward areas to secure shelters or gaushalas.

Narinder Singh Masson, a resident of SKS Nagar, raised several concerns, including the stray dog menace, a need for sequential house numbering, irregular distribution of water and sewerage bills, and dumping of waste in open areas, among others. He added that these problems must be addressed on priority.

Another resident complained that sewage back-flows near the community centre in SKS Nagar during heavy rainfall.

Upinder Sharma, a resident of Punjab Mata Nagar, said the residents occasionally face the problem of low water pressure and urged for an early solution to it. He also pointed out the absence of a playground in the area.

In 2019, there was a proposal to widen the Sua Road from Passi Chowk on Pakhowal Road to the Sidhwan Canal, but

the plan never materialised. It is worth noting that numerous trees have been planted on this land since the Sua (water body) was closed.

Due to recent incidents of theft and snatching in various parts of the ward, residents demand the installation of CCTV cameras. A few potholed stretches of roads in the ward need to be repaired. Traffic-related issues on the Pakhowal Road need to be addressed as well.

Former councillor Dilraj Singh highlighted his achievements, including road resurfacing, installation of interlocking tiles and the establishment of two water tubewells. He claimed that 12 parks were renovated and equipped with six open-garden gyms in the ward during his tenure. “The development of a health centre in Jawaddi, the installation of solar panels in government schools and the renovation of community centres in SKS Nagar and Parkash Nagar were done during my term,” he added.

