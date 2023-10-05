 Ward watch: Garbage dumps raise stink, irk residents : The Tribune India

Ward watch: Garbage dumps raise stink, irk residents

Heaps of garbage lie in front of an under-construction government school near Suffian Chowk. Photo: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 4

The presence of a large garbage dump outside the under-construction new government school at Mushtaq Ganj near Suffian Chowk in Ward 52 (as per the ward delimitation 2018) is causing concern among residents of the surrounding areas. The dump not only emits a foul odour but also creates many other problems if it rains.

Ward watch: Ward no 52

Residents living in the vicinity of Mushtaq Ganj have urgently appealed to the municipal authorities to remove this unsightly garbage dump. Gurmeet Singh, a resident, expressed the hardships that residents are enduring due to the presence of the dump, emphasising the need for its immediate removal. He said that while the construction of the school building is almost done, some finishing work remains. “We strongly advocate the opening of this school to provide educational opportunities for the children of our area,” he added.

Meanwhile, some residents of Mushtaq Ganj have raised concerns about the frequent problem of contaminated water supply and blocked sewerage system. They are urging the municipal authorities to take swift action in resolving these issues.

In November 2017, a plastic manufacturing factory near Suffian Chowk in Mushtaq Ganj collapsed following a severe fire outbreak, resulting in the tragic loss of 16 lives, including nine firefighters. Recalling the tragic incident, residents of the area have urged for essential measures to be put in place to avert similar mishaps in future.

In some sections of Islam Ganj and Amarpura, residents shared concerns about waterlogging during the rainy season. A few residents on Old Post Office Road in the ward voiced their concerns regarding clogged sewers and problems with the quality of water supply.

Residents living along Old Post Office Road have also raised concerns about safety hazards due to low-height electricity meters and naked joints of electricity wires. They are demanding that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) take necessary measures to prevent the risk of electrocution, specifically addressing the problem of dangling wires and low-mounted electricity meters.

It is worth noting that issues related to low-mounted electricity meters, exposed electricity connections and a tangled network of cables are widespread in various parts of Islam Ganj. A resident of Islam Ganj, Manpreet Singh, pointed out that live electricity wires pass dangerously close to his house, with electricity meters installed at a low height from the road surface. Recent incidents of meters catching fire and sparks in wires have raised concerns about safety. Dangling electricity wires also pose a significant risk of electrocution, and residents are calling for the PSPCL to address these issues urgently.

Gurdeep Singh Neetu won the 2018 election as a Congress candidate but later joined the BJP. “Throughout my term till March 2023, numerous development initiatives were undertaken in various parts of the ward. The sewerage system was upgraded, multiple roads and streets were renovated and malfunctioning tube-wells replaced. Additionally, a senior citizen hall was constructed, and plans for another one in the ward were approved during my tenure,” he said.

What residents say

We encountered frequent problems with contaminated water supply and sewer blockages in our street. The water often had a sewage-like odour and these problems worsened during the rainy weather. We are seeking a permanent solution to these issues. — Pawan Kumar, Amarpura

We have concerns about low-lying electricity meters without protective covers and exposed electrical joints. These pose a danger to pedestrians and children in the area. These issues must be resolved to prevent any mishap. — Parshotam Lal Billa, Kidwai Nagar

