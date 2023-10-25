Ward watch: Halted Leisure Valley project, streets in disrepair irk residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 24

The streets in certain areas of Ward 79 (old) are in a dire need of attention from the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana. Residents have expressed their concerns about the deteriorating condition of the roads and internal streets, with even basic patchwork repairs pending.

Furthermore, residents in various parts of the ward have pointed out the absence of parks and green spaces in their neighbourhoods. The children are forced to play in the streets due to the lack of playgrounds.

In the Bank Colony, both the main road and internal streets are in disrepair. A Bank Colony resident, Ashwin, has called on the municipal corporation to prioritise the re-carpeting of these roads. He also highlighted the persistent problem of clogged sewers that needs immediate and permanent resolution.

A woman resident mentioned that a streetlight near her house has been non-functional for an extended period.

Residents of Ajit Nagar and adjoining colonies are also grappling with pothole-riddled streets, which cause great inconvenience to commuters. Residents are urging the municipal corporation to do the patchwork repairs at least to prevent accidents.

Another problem people highlight is the dumping of waste in several vacant plots across the ward, with no oversight from the civic body. Affected residents are demanding that the municipal corporation must take this matter seriously and implements measures to prevent unauthorised dumping of waste.

A resident of Churpur Road, Balwant Singh, emphasised the need for increased greenery in the ward. He said the civic body should consider establishing playgrounds to encourage children to engage in sports. There are currently no parks in the vicinity, he added.

In Bawa Colony, a resident highlighted the issue of tangled cables, urging the relevant departments to address this problem.

In the 2018 elections, Annie Sikka of the BJP emerged as the winner in Ward 79.

Incomplete Leisure Valley project, broken roads cry for attention

The entrance of the incomplete Leisure Valley project. Ashwani Dhiman

Though more than two years have passed since its foundation stone was laid, the Leisure Valley project in Haibowal Kalan in Ward 80 (old) remains incomplete. The primary entrance to the valley is locked and construction waste has been hastily dumped along the lawn area and another site.

This green belt was planned to be developed on a vacant piece of land alongside the Buddha Nullah by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust at an estimated cost of Rs 2.96 crore. Jaspal Singh, a resident of Haibowal, expressed ignorance behind the project being halted, suggesting that many people might not even be aware of its existence. While the lawn had been developed, several other parts of the project remain incomplete. Completing the pending work of this valley is essential to ensure that the public can benefit from it, he added.

Furthermore, commuters are facing significant inconvenience due to potholes on the road connecting Bachan Singh Marg and Haibowal areas. This road also leads to the Leisure Valley. Various locations along the road are marred by the dumping of construction debris, posing a hazard to commuters. Despite long-standing appeals from residents for road reconstruction and waste removal, the civic authorities have failed to take any action.

Residents of some residential areas along the Buddha Nullah also express dissatisfaction with the lack of development. Several streets in these areas are in a state of disrepair. Additionally, waterlogging during rains near Haibowal Police Station and Government School is a significant concern. Rainwater has accumulated on the school premises several times, say area residents.

To compound these problems, the road leading to the police station has been in a poor condition for an extended period, and even basic patchwork remains pending. Former Congress Councillor Maharaj Singh Raji said that after the AAP government came to power in the state, the Leisure Valley project was stalled. He blamed the civic body for its failure in repairing the police station road and the road adjacent to the Buddha Nullah.