Ward Watch: Lack of parks, waterlogging, rise in snatching cases cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 10

Several people residing in Ward No 9 are facing issues due to the absence of parks and playgrounds in their areas. They are urging the Municipal Corporation (MC) to address the issue in a prompt manner and find viable solutions to provide much-needed facilities for children, youngsters and senior citizens.

What residents say There is no park or playground in our area. We want to appeal to the civic body to make provision for a park so that people can avail benefits of the same. Moreover, a playground should be built for children and youngsters in the area. Sudha Rani, resident of Shakti Nagar

Furthermore, several challenges are afflicting the denizens of specific areas in the ward. These include problems such as water accumulation during rainfall, sporadic instances of contaminated water supply, potholes dotting the main New Shakti Nagar Road and a labyrinth of entangled cables. The residents are asking the civic body to undertake essential measures to redress these concerns.

Waterlogging during rainy days is a routine affair here. Sometimes, we get contaminated water supply. We are urging the MC to address these problems in a prompt way. Besides, an open gym should also be established to benefit youngsters. Lovedeep, resident of Mayapuri

A prevailing worry articulated by a group of residents revolves around the upsurge in snatching incidents in the vicinity. Khushdeep Singh, a resident, stressed the urgent need for enhanced security measures to tackle the problem, suggesting the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in streets as a potential solution.

The main Mayapuri road is also grappling with waterlogging issues during rainy days. Traders in the area have requested the MC to improve the drainage system to prevent flooding. They reported instances where rainwater flooded the road outside their shops and houses due to choked road gullies and the poor drainage system.

In Preet Nagar, some residents said whenever there was a malfunction in the sewerage disposal system, it leads to sewer overflow and water supply contamination in the area. They demand the installation of new water supply pipelines to prevent sewage from mixing with the water supply during such instances. Residents in Manjit Nagar also getting contaminated water supply after extended periods of rainfall and they believe there was an underlying issue that requires immediate attention.

The situation in Sandhu Enclave has become worse significantly due to its ‘non-regularised’ status, leading to a paucity of development works in the area. Residents are appealing to the MC to provide all required amenities such as sewage system and other fundamental infrastructure.

Gulshan Kaur, a former Congress councillor, who emerged victorious in the 2018 elections, could not be contacted for her comments. Nevertheless, a relative who answered the call asserted that many development projects were initiated during her tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023. “These projects include the installation of interlocking tiles in streets, establishment of five new tube-wells.”