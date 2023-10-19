Ward watch: Lack of safe drinking water & parking facilities distress residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 18

Parking lots are frequently packed to capacity, leading to vehicles being parked on the streets in Feroze Gandhi Market in Ward 67 (old), causing consistent traffic snarls. Construction work on a multi-level parking facility approved for the market is yet to begin.

Moreover, the area has been plagued by persistent waterlogging during rains for years. Currently, sewage is overflowing and accumulating on the market roads due to the clogged sewers, causing considerable inconvenience to people. Furthermore, the potholed roads are in need of repairs.

Colonel Harjap Singh, chairman of the market association, said the market generates substantial revenue through property taxes and parking fees, yet these major issues have gone unaddressed. PS Gill, the association’s president, accused the parking contractor of violating rules.

Waste is openly dumped along the road stretching from Model Gram to Feroze Gandhi Market. Overlowing sewers have been a persistent problem along this stretch for over two months, an area resident said.

Former councillor Mamta Ashu said numerous development projects, including road resurfacing, internal street improvements and park development, were completed during her tenure until March 2023. The resurfacing of a few roads within Feroze Gandhi Market began during her term but the MC has failed to complete it, she said. “The resurfacing of a road dividing Wards 67 and 68 was not completed due to political vendetta,” she said, adding: “During my tenure, cleanliness and regular sewer maintenance were diligently ensured, but the current sewer overflow at Feroze Gandhi market are a consequence of a lack of oversight by the civic body.”

Ward watch: Ward no 68

Authorities should curb unauthorised construction of hotels, say residents

A damaged portion of a road in Jawahar Nagar. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Despite installation of a static waste compactor system, garbage is still being dumped outside the compactor shed in Jawahar Nagar in Ward 68 (old), allege area residents. They say it results in unhygienic conditions and foul odour.

The area residents are also troubled by the practice of people urinating in the open at multiple locations near the bus stand.

In the Jawahar Nagar market, traffic congestion is a major problem due to the absence of adequate parking facilities. Construction of unauthorised hotels has left residents worried about the structural integrity of high-rise buildings located here.

Parveen, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, said street No. 1 has collapsed multiple times due to a faulty sewer chamber. Despite complaints to the MC, the problem remains unresolved. Another resident complained about a nearby section of the road that needs repairing and pointed out that the vacant site on the main highway has almost become a designated public toilet, leading to unpleasant scenes and odour.

The area residents expressed concerns about buses being washed and parked on the roads near the Government School for Boys. They urged the authorities concerned to take necessary action to resolve these problems.

In Gandhi Colony, residents raised concerns about the problem of stray dogs. Jagdeep Singh said there have been several incidents of dog-bites, but no effective measures have been taken to prevent them in the future. Another resident demanded that the municipal corporation ensure provision of safe drinking water in the ward.

Former councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty said many developmental projects — such as road resurfacing, park development and the installation of stationary waste compactors — were completed during his tenure. He also said problems related to the drinking water supply and the sewerage system were resolved in the ward.