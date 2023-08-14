 Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care : The Tribune India

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

In Satantar Nagar, many houses are situated 10 feet below road level, resulting in flooding during rain

Sewage accumulates in a street at Karamsar Colony of Ward number 12. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 13

Seema’s house in Satantar Nagar, located in one of the least developed areas of Ward no. 12, is now at least 10 feet below the road level. This situation arose due to the road’s elevation after the installation of the sewerage system in the past.

Ward watch: Ward no 12

Seema is unable to reconstruct her house due to financial constraints. As a result, her family has to use stairs to reach their house from the road. During rainy days or when sewers overflow, water enters her house. A similar situation is faced by several others whose houses are still situated below the road level in Satantar Nagar.

Karuna, another resident of Satantar Nagar, highlighted many instances of getting contaminated water supply and sewer overflows that led to foul-smelling water entering her house. Despite having her house repaired multiple times, the issues persist, she added.

The frustrated residents of Satantar Nagar hold the civic body and elected representatives accountable for neglecting their concerns for an extended period, leaving them to endure uninhabitable conditions. Several streets in the area are in dilapidated condition.

The problem of overflowing sewers is not limited to Satantar Nagar alone, it also plagues several parts of the ward that falls under the Ludhiana East constituency. Karamsar Colony, a street of New Subash Nagar near a private school, Simranjeet Nagar and Heera Vihar are severely affected by sewer overflows with the Municipal Corporation authorities failing to address the situation.

Karnail Singh and Tarsem Lal from Karamsar Colony expressed concerns about the potential outbreak of diseases due to the accumulation of stinking sewage on streets, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Tarsem Lal highlighted how he was forced to pass through the foul-smelling sewer water regularly, resulting in foot infections. He blamed the corporation for neglecting the issue. Other residents also criticised the authorities and elected representatives for ignoring the poor sewerage system over the years and demanding an upgrade and installation of larger pipes.

Harmesh from Simranjeet Nagar complained about contaminated water supply and choked sewers, expressing that their area had been neglected. He said it lacks a park. Residents urged the Municipal Corporation to pay attention to their concerns.

In Grewal Colony, the main road has developed potholes drawing residents’ ire and they were getting contaminated water supply.

Heera Vihar colony faces major problems with choked and overflowing sewers and the water supplied by the Municipal Corporation was occasionally contaminated, said Lakhvir Singh, a resident.

Besides these issues, the dumping of waste in vacant plots, tangled web of wires, and stray cattle menace require attention from the authorities concerned.

Former Councillor Naresh Kumar of the Congress, who won the elections from Ward 12 in 2018, claimed that significant development works were undertaken in the ward during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023. He said much-awaited development works were done in Banda Bahadur Colony, Jai Shakti Nagar, Karamsar Colony and other areas. A few tube wells were also installed.

What residents say

Streets in our area are constantly flooded with foul-smelling water from overflowing sewers, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. People are falling ill due to insanitary conditions. Despite this, the authorities have failed to pay any attention and we are left to suffer from health issues. — Geeta from Karamsar Colony

Our area is among the most neglected in the city, lacking any development. The government should listen to our concerns and ensure development. The government must provide assistance to reconstruct houses of underprivileged people which are located below the road level. — Angrez Singh from Satantar Nagar

