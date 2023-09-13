 Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Many in Gobind Nagar, Durga Nagar areas raise issues of waterlogging during rainy days, clogged sewers

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Residents of New Janta Nagar show bottles and a container filled with contaminated water in Ward No 38. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 12

Gurdev Singh, residing in New Janta Nagar of Ward 38 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation), has expressed concern over instances of contaminated water supply to his residence and other houses in the neighbourhood. He said they recently received contaminated water. Furthermore, the water usually emitted a foul smell. He sought the provision of safe drinking water in their area.

Ward watch: Ward no 38

Some residents of street number 3 and a few nearby localities of New Janta Nagar near Ittan Wala Chowk said the sewerage in the area remains blocked and when complaints were lodged, the municipal corporation gets sewers cleaned. However, the recurrence of sewerage blockages leads to contaminated water supply. It has raised suspicion that sewage may be polluting the water supply lines.

A resident said: “If civic body officials still believe that there is no problem with the water supply, they can drink the tap water supplied to us. The sewerage system needs to be upgraded and cleaned on time to avoid any blockages. Old water supply pipes and connections must be replaced with new ones.”

Following a complaint made by the residents around a week ago, MC personnel had started sewer cleaning and inspected the water supply line in street number 3 near Ittan Wala Chowk. However, the residents are seeking a permanent solution to these problems.

Besides, potholes have emerged on some streets in New Janta Nagar. Furthermore, residents raised concerns about a significant portion of road that caved-in after an old sewerage line collapsed near Ittan Wala Chowk on ATI Road around two months ago. While the sewerage line was eventually repaired, no repairs have been undertaken to mend the damaged section of the road.

In the nearby Durga Nagar locality, residents highlighted issues with rainwater accumulation and clogged sewers. Bhupinder Singh, a Durga Nagar resident, said they often face inconveniences during rainy days when a few streets in their vicinity become flooded due to rainwater accumulation. He alleged that sewer and road drainage systems were not cleaned promptly. When questioned about their water supply, he said they drink only purified water.

Residents of Gobind Nagar expressed the need for sewer cleaning, which tends to get blocked after some time. Theylamented that streets were not cleaned regularly. They also highlighted the absence of a park in their area and waterlogging during rainy days.

According to information, there is a lack of parks or green spaces in Ward 38. Former councillor Kuldeep Singh Bitta, who initially won the election as a Lok Insaaf Party candidate in 2018 but later joined the AAP, said several roads, such as ATI Road, and internal streets in ward colonies were either resurfaced or reconstructed during his tenure, till March 2023. Additionally, a new water tube well was installed in the ward.

What residents say

We have faced distress due to contaminated water supply. We urge the Municipal Corporation to provide clean drinking water to us. Moreover, it is also essential to upgrade the sewerage system to avoid blockages. — Manjit Singh, resident of New Janta Nagar

The damaged section of ATI Road, where a substantial portion had caved in, should be re-carpeted. Furthermore, it is imperative that problems such as waterlogging and blocked sewers are addressed and resolved at the earliest. — Manmeet Singh, a businessman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

10
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Man booked for killing sister-in-law over domestic dispute at village

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning