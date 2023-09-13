Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 12

Gurdev Singh, residing in New Janta Nagar of Ward 38 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation), has expressed concern over instances of contaminated water supply to his residence and other houses in the neighbourhood. He said they recently received contaminated water. Furthermore, the water usually emitted a foul smell. He sought the provision of safe drinking water in their area.

Ward watch: Ward no 38

Some residents of street number 3 and a few nearby localities of New Janta Nagar near Ittan Wala Chowk said the sewerage in the area remains blocked and when complaints were lodged, the municipal corporation gets sewers cleaned. However, the recurrence of sewerage blockages leads to contaminated water supply. It has raised suspicion that sewage may be polluting the water supply lines.

A resident said: “If civic body officials still believe that there is no problem with the water supply, they can drink the tap water supplied to us. The sewerage system needs to be upgraded and cleaned on time to avoid any blockages. Old water supply pipes and connections must be replaced with new ones.”

Following a complaint made by the residents around a week ago, MC personnel had started sewer cleaning and inspected the water supply line in street number 3 near Ittan Wala Chowk. However, the residents are seeking a permanent solution to these problems.

Besides, potholes have emerged on some streets in New Janta Nagar. Furthermore, residents raised concerns about a significant portion of road that caved-in after an old sewerage line collapsed near Ittan Wala Chowk on ATI Road around two months ago. While the sewerage line was eventually repaired, no repairs have been undertaken to mend the damaged section of the road.

In the nearby Durga Nagar locality, residents highlighted issues with rainwater accumulation and clogged sewers. Bhupinder Singh, a Durga Nagar resident, said they often face inconveniences during rainy days when a few streets in their vicinity become flooded due to rainwater accumulation. He alleged that sewer and road drainage systems were not cleaned promptly. When questioned about their water supply, he said they drink only purified water.

Residents of Gobind Nagar expressed the need for sewer cleaning, which tends to get blocked after some time. Theylamented that streets were not cleaned regularly. They also highlighted the absence of a park in their area and waterlogging during rainy days.

According to information, there is a lack of parks or green spaces in Ward 38. Former councillor Kuldeep Singh Bitta, who initially won the election as a Lok Insaaf Party candidate in 2018 but later joined the AAP, said several roads, such as ATI Road, and internal streets in ward colonies were either resurfaced or reconstructed during his tenure, till March 2023. Additionally, a new water tube well was installed in the ward.