Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 21

Certain areas near Samrala Chowk in Ward No 19 are grappling with significant waterlogging issues, prompting residents to call for a lasting remedy. These areas fall within the Ludhiana East Constituency.

Ward watch: Ward no 19

A public park in a state of neglect at LIG flats.Tribune photo: INDERJEET VERMA

Residents of some localities have expressed concerns about sporadic instances of contaminated water supply, entangled cables, menace of stray dogs and cattle and traffic-related issues. In certain streets, inhabitants have raised concerns about the irregularity of fogging activities aimed at mosquito control and dengue prevention.

During rainy spells, one particular main road leading to a private school near Guru Arjan Dev Nagar within the ward frequently experiences water logging, according to residents. Those living in LIG flats and Guru Ravidas Pura also report similar water logging issues during the rainy season.

Hari Krishan, a resident of Guru Ravidas Pura, has voiced the necessity to address the persistent water logging problem here. He also mentioned the recurrent issues of dysfunctional streetlights and intermittent contaminated water supply in his area.

A few women at LIG Flats colony have emphasised the urgency of improving the drainage system to alleviate the recurring water logging challenges faced during the rainy season. A resident also pointed out the accumulation of water near the nearby sabzi mandi. Furthermore, the state of a public park within the LIG flats has sparked concern with residents requesting improved maintenance, cleanliness, and increased plantation efforts.

In Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, a resident drew attention to occasional contaminated water supply and the prevalent issue of stray dogs, urging the municipal corporation to identify a solution. Another resident in the same locality expressed dissatisfaction with the low water supply pressure.

Complaints from a group of women in Vishkarma Nagar revolve around sporadic instances of contaminated water supply. They highlighted the absence of mosquito control measures like fogging and stressed the need for timely cleaning of sewer lines. Additionally, some residents have raised the issue of delayed issuance of smart ration cards by the government.

Former Congress party Councillor Manisha Taparia could not be reached for comment. Her relative, who attended the phone call on behalf of her, claimed that many development projects worth crores of rupees were undertaken during Manisha's tenure between March 2018 and March 2023. "These projects encompassed construction of streets, park development, and the establishment of a mandi for vendors in the ward, along with the provision of necessary amenities."