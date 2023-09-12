 Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas : The Tribune India

They seek immediate repair of potholed roads, streets in ward, redress of other issues

Huge potholes appear on a road in Daba Colony. INDERJEET VERMA



Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 11

Areas of Ward number 37 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation) have no park or green belt. Despite assurances and the laying of foundation stone multiple times in the past years, elected representatives and the MC have ‘failed’ to fulfill people’s demand for a sports stadium in the Daba area, residents alleged.

Ward watch: Ward no 37

Ajit Singh, a resident of Daba village, emphasised the absence of parks or green areas in their locality. He said their request for the establishment of a sports stadium or playground in Daba had gone unaddressed for years. He urged the government and the Municipal Corporation to take action to establish a playground in the area at the earliest so that children and youngsters be encouraged to take part in sports activities.

A road in a dilapidated state in Daba Colony. Inderjeet Verma

Residents of Daba village, Daba Colony and nearby areas in the ward have also raised concerns about certain deteriorating roads and internal streets. At the Daba village intersection riddled with potholes, a group of residents sought early repair of the stretch. Moreover, they also highlighted instances of erratic water supply and low water pressure in some parts of the village and sought resolution. They further alleged that sweepers only visit their area for some days in a month, urging the civic body to ensure regular cleanliness of the street.

In Daba Colony, a few residents said they recently faced issues such as contaminated water supply and waterlogging during rainy days. They have also highlighted the absence of parks and spaces for senior citizens in thee area, urging the civic body to provide these amenities. They further said potholed streets of Daba Colony must be repaired.

A property advisor in Moji Colony also pointed out the absence of parks and playgrounds in their locality and called for the civic authorities to take steps to provide these facilities. Another resident raised concerns about potholes on the main road leading to Moji Colony from the New Amar Nagar side.

Additionally, residents have expressed frustration over a tangled network of cables in various parts of the ward and some dysfunctional street lights in the ward.

Former councillor Sarabjit Kaur, who won the 2018 elections in the ward as Lok Insaaf Party candidate, could not be reached for her comments. However, her husband, speaking on her behalf, claimed that numerous development projects, including resurfacing or reconstruction of roads in different areas such as Daba village and New Amar Nagar, were undertaken during her term, till March 2023. He said: “Approximately 80 per cent of the road and street projects in Daba Colony have been completed and proposals for development in Maid Colony have been approved and are expected to be implemented soon. Additionally, some new tube wells have been installed.”

What residents say

The foundation stone was laid multiple times to establish a sports stadium during the past 10 years but to no avail. We want a sports stadium established here by the MC. The main village road should be recarpeted as potholes are giving an open invitation to mishaps. Permanent safai karamcharis should be deployed. We also want a public sector bank branch opened in the area. — Varinder Singh, resident of Daba village

There is no park or playground for people. We want the government must provide provision for a park and playground as well so that the public can avail benefits of such facilities. Besides, we recently used to receive contaminated water supply. Necessary measures must be taken to prevent such instances of contaminated water supply in the future. — Baljinder Singh resident of Daba Colony

