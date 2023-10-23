 Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
Commercialisation of residential zones worries Sarabha Nagar residents

Parking issues are a routine affair on Malhar Road. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 22

Residents of Sarabha Nagar, an area developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust In Ward 75 (old), are accusing the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, of turning a blind eye towards the rampant commercialisation of residential areas here. The alleged negligence by the civic body has resulted in significant hardships for residents, leading to a deterioration in their quality of life.

Ward watch: Ward no 75

Previously, the residents had called for a Vigilance Bureau inquiry after the MC authorities claimed that the Gurdwara road had been declared a commercial area. They blamed the officials concerned for disregarding public opinion and failing to solicit objections to such decisions.

Questions regarding the subpar design of the Smart Street project on Malhar Road have also been raised by residents, arguing that it led to the road being narrowed, exacerbating the existing traffic congestion.

Vikramjit Singh, a resident, said many commercial establishments on the Gurdwara road, Malhar Road and other parts of Sarabha Nagar lack proper parking facilities, leading to vehicles being parked on roads. Traffic jams near schools in Sarabha Nagar are also being ignored.

“The situation has deteriorated to the extent that a number of residents have been compelled to shift from Sarabha Nagar to other localities. We urge the government to address these problems,” he said.

Traffic snarls have become a common occurrence on the underpasses near Leisure Valley on the MC’s Zone D Office road. The construction of a railway overbridge on Pakhowal Road is still incomplete.

Waterlogging after rain is a major concern on Block C Road in BRS Nagar and residents are demanding a permanent solution to the same.

Former councillor Amrit Versha Rampal said numerous development projects were carried out during her term, including the installation of water pipes for a 24x7 water supply project, establishment of two new leisure valleys, renovation of the existing Leisure Valley, the Sidhwan Canal Water Front project, construction of an underpass and development of Sarabha Nagar markets and Malhar Road. A few compost pits were also created. Additionally, a waste compactor system and a few tubewells were installed.

Ward watch: Ward no 76
Stray dog menace, tangled web of cables other burning issues in ward

A massive traffic congestion in Ghumar Mandi Market.

The long-awaited construction of parking facilities at Ghumar Mandi Market in Ward 76 (old) has yet to become a reality. The issue persists because most of the commercial establishments in Ghumar Mandi lack adequate parking facilities, resulting in regular traffic congestion and vehicles being frequently parked on roads.

Jagjot Singh, a visitor to the Ghumar Mandi market, said: “It is one of the city’s oldest and most prominent markets, yet issues related to lack of parking spaces and traffic congestion have not been resolved. The market is famous not only among city residents but also people from outside Ludhiana district for shopping. It is imperative for the government authorities to address these issues.”

In the vicinity of Saggu Chowk, road sections have caved-in multiple times due to the collapse of old brick sewer line of the Municipal Corporation. Unfortunately, no concrete measures have been taken to prevent such incidents so far. Moreover, traffic congestion on the road connecting Saggu Chowk and Ferozepur Road is a routine affair. Furthermore, there is an absence of public toilets for both shopkeepers and visitors in the area.

Residents of Krishna Nagar near Aarti Chowk have raised concerns about tangled web of cables in their area. A resident said Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Municipal Corporation (MC) should address the cable entanglement issue and implement measures to streamline traffic.

Meanwhile, residents in various areas had reported incidents of stray dog bites in the past which were not taken seriously by the authorities.

Water supply pipes for a 24x7 water supply project, part of the Smart City Mission, were previously installed on Circuit Road and in nearby residential areas. The streets where pipes are installed will be recarpeted.

In 2018, Gurpreet Gogi won the elections as a Congress candidate and served as a councillor. Later, he switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was elected as the MLA from Ludhiana West in 2022. Gogi could not be reached for his comments.

