Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Ludhiana, October 21

The haphazard parking of vehicles due to commercial activities in residential zones and the improper disposal of organic waste are significant issues in various parts of Ward 73 (old). Furthermore, non-functional traffic lights at the Rajguru Nagar junction on Ferozepur Road pose a risk to commuters.

Complaints from Rajguru Nagar residents revolve around the accumulation of dry leaves along the main road connecting Rajguru Nagar to Ferozepur Road and internal streets. They have expressed concerns that numerous commercial establishments have emerged within or near residential areas without adequate parking arrangements, allegedly with the connivance of the authorities.

Professor PS Bhogal, a Rajguru Nagar resident, said due to the presence of multiple commercial malls, many visitors to these malls frequently park their vehicles in residential areas, inconveniencing the residents. This haphazard parking contributes to traffic-related problems. Moreover, the intrusion of commercial establishments into residential areas disrupts the peace there, he added.

Bhogal further stressed on the need for increased police patrolling and improved traffic management. He highlighted instances of reckless driving, noisy vehicle movement and car racing on the main road. He also expressed concern about the absence of functional traffic lights at the Rajguru Nagar junction on Ferozepur Road.

Notably, the Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar blocks were previously divided into different wards. Maninderjit Singh, a resident of Block G in BRS Nagar, called for improvement in the drainage and sewer systems as well as the renovation of a public park in the vicinity.

He further emphasised on the need to widen roads and called for an inspection of the water supply system, citing instances of sand particles in the water provided by the civic authorities.

Area residents also expressed concerns about theft and snatching incidents that have been occurring in various parts of the ward.

Former Congress Councillor Seema Kapoor could not be contacted for comment.

