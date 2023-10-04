Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 3

Residents and traders are urging a permanent solution to address the issue of persistent waterlogging during rainy seasons in several parts of Industrial Estate-Miller Ganj Road near Manju Cinema, Nirankari Mohalla and Overlock Road. These areas fall in Ward Number 51 as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation.

What residents say The Overlock Road is severely damaged, leading to numerous accidents. Moreover, clogged sewers and knee-deep waterlogging are common issues during rainy days. These problems should be resolved on a priority basis. — Chirag, from overlock Road area

Yashpal Duggal, a shopkeeper on Industrial Estate-Miller Ganj Road voiced concern about waterlogging during rainy days. He emphasised the need for a permanent solution, also highlighting the lack of cleanliness in the area and the necessity for its improvement. He further mentioned uncontrolled wild growth in vacant areas.

'Waterlogging is a frequent problem on th road near Manju Cinema during rainy days. Additionally, there is lack of cleanliness. We request that these issues be promptly addressed.' — Nand Kishore, from miller Ganj Road area

Meanwhile, another shopkeeper on Industrial Estate-Miller Ganj Road near a bank requested to construct a public toilet on the stretch to address the problem of open urination, which is commonly observed.

In a few streets of nearby Nirankari Mohalla, residents have raised the issue of waterlogging during rain and expressed concern about insanitary conditions in the area. Additionally, sewer manholes in several locations on Miller Ganj Road and nearby localities have not been properly levelled.

The condition of a park in the Industrial Estate is deteriorating and several roads and internal streets have developed potholes. A main road connecting Vishwakarma Chowk and Gill Chowk has numerous potholes. While the Municipal Corporation (MC) had previously resurfaced or reconstructed the stretch between Gill Chowk and Canal Bridge on Gill Road, the stretch between Gill Chowk and Vishwakarma Chowk was not recarpeted.

Moreover, accidents frequently occur on damaged sections of Overlock Road where traders have experienced knee-deep waterlogging during rainy days. They demand prompt repair of the road and resolution of the waterlogging issue. Furthermore, shopkeepers have raised concerns about clogged sewers in the area.

In addition to these issues, several other internal roads and streets in the ward require repairs due to potholes. The Ramgarhia Girls’ College road has also got big potholes at multiple locations. A foot-over-bridge near the college is in a poor condition, with damaged stairs and falling plaster due to lack of maintenance. A nearby bus queue shelter has a broken roof and remains uncleaned. Another nearby bus queue shelter is also in disrepair, as the civic authorities have not paid attention to it.

In a narrow street in Lachman Nagar, sewage was overflowing from a few road gullies and cleanliness is neglected. In the nearby Nanakpuri area, two women residents shared instances of occasional stinking water supply and highlighted the problem of clogged sewers.

In Muradpura, a businessman, Pardeep, said sometimes, heavy rainfall leads to temporary waterlogging, which recedes in 30 minutes. However, he emphasised the need for regular deployment of a sweeper in their street.

Green belts along the old GT Road in Miller Ganj are currently in a state of neglect, with some being used for vehicle parking, as reported by a resident.

Amrit Kaur of the Congress won the election in Ward 51 in 2018. She could not be contacted for her comments.