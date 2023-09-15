 Ward Watch: Potholed streets, waterlogging major concerns in Kabir Nagar : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward Watch: Potholed streets, waterlogging major concerns in Kabir Nagar
Ward no 40

Ward Watch: Potholed streets, waterlogging major concerns in Kabir Nagar

Kot Mangal Singh & Ranjit Nagar residents complain about insufficient fogging

Ward Watch: Potholed streets, waterlogging major concerns in Kabir Nagar

A damaged street in the Kot Mangal Singh Nagar area of Ward 40 in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 14

Several damaged streets in Ward 40 (as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation map), especially in Kabir Nagar and Gurpal Nagar, are crying for the attention of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

What residents say

Waterlogging on the road from Kabir Nagar to Gurpal Nagar is a major cause for concern. Besides, the MC should improve drainage, ensure supply of safe drinking water, repair potholes and check dumping of waste on vacant plots.

— Tashan Kumar Sharma, Kabir Nagar

Residents also expressed concerns about waterlogging, occasional instances of contaminated water being supplied in their localities and the dumping of waste on vacant lots.

Residents residing on street No. 1 of Kabir Nagar have raised concerns about the delay in recarpeting of their street, which was initially scheduled to be done around two years ago.

In the absence of a playground, children are forced to play in streets, which poses a risk to their safety. There is a dire need to build a playground and more parks in the ward. The small park in Kot Mangal Singh Nagar is insufficient to cater to the entire population of the ward.

— Karan Verma, Kot Mangal Singh Nagar

An ex-serviceman, Kamlesh Kumar, said they had requested the MC to construct road gullies before re-carpeting to address the persistent problem of waterlogging, but their pleas were ignored by the civic body officials.

Another street in Kabir Nagar was hastily recarpeted at night last year, but the poor quality of work led to its early deterioration. Area residents alleged that the MC overlooked the road’s quality during the process.

Some Kabir Nagar residents have also complained about receiving contaminated water, especially during rainy days. Besides, some sites lack streetlights, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The main road connecting Kabir Nagar and Gurpal Nagar is dotted with potholes. The residents said poor drainage leads to water accumulation for up to seven to eight hours on this road and neighbouring streets during heavy rainfall. They insisted that the MC should take immediate action to construct a stormwater drainage.

Residents of a few streets of Kot Mangal Singh Nagar, Ranjit Nagar and nearby neighbourhoods have raised concerns about recent instances of contaminated water supply and clogged sewers.

A group of women residing on Street Number 33 of Kot Mangal Singh Nagar requested the civic body to ensure proper fogging in their area. Another resident highlighted the damaged portion of the road near the park located in Kot Mangal Singh Nagar and the problem of tangled web of cables in the area.

Harpal Singh, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, complained about insufficient fogging for mosquito control and the lack of cleanliness on vacant plots. “Besides, the absence of a playground in the ward forces children to play in the streets,” added Singh.

Former councillor of the ward, Arjan Singh Cheema of the Lok Insaaf Party, said that various development projects, including construction of roads and recarpeting of streets in Kot Mangal Singh Nagar, Gurpal Nagar and other ward areas were carried out during his term till March 2023. He added that new tubewells were also installed in the ward.

