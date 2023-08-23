Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 22

Neglect of the well-being of people have affected various sections of Ward number 20, including residential and industrial domains. Several deteriorating roads, waterlogging during rainfall, unhygienic surroundings, air pollution, sporadic instances of contaminated water supply and other pressing concerns have been plaguing various parts of the ward.

Ward watch: Ward no 20

The Municipal Corporation has seemingly chosen to ignore the issues.

In Transport Nagar, some roads present a picture of disrepair. Rainwater-filled huge potholes are an open invitation to fatal mishaps. Truck drivers have stated that how their vehicles were being damaged due to the same. They said on several occasions, e-rickshaws and other vehicles flipped over due to the big potholes. They have been demanding reconstruction of damaged roads for a long time but the government officials concerned have failed to pay any attention.

Waterlogging is also a major issue during rainy days in Transport Nagar.

Rajwinder Singh, a businessman, said: “Transport Nagar is being neglected, likely as it holds no electoral significance due to the absence of voters. Despite lodging multiple complaints regarding the poor road conditions and insanitary environment, the authorities have been unsuccessful in addressing the issues.”

In Dr Ambedkar Colony on RK Road, residents have voiced their grievances over the unhygienic atmosphere. They said sewers were lying choked while the park was in a dilapidated condition.

A group of women residing in the colony said: “Sewers and road gullies consistently remain choked, lacking timely maintenance. Our park lies in ruins. We appeal to the authorities concerned to ensure immediate redressal of these issues in our area.”

It is necessary to note that the Municipal Corporation had previously undertaken the reconstruction of most of the roads in Textile Colony. However, concerns regarding road quality arose even then, as a few samples did not pass the quality test. One of the roads is in a dilapidated state.

An industrialist at Textile Colony said: “A road leading to our industrial unit has been ignored for a long period, and now it’s in a bad condition. The absence of street lights exacerbates the situation. We appeal to the MC to reconstruct the road and take measures to avert waterlogging.”

Water accumulation plagues the Cheema Chowk area. Green belts from Samrala Chowk to Cheema Chowk are also in a state of neglect.

Former councillor Navneet Singh of the Congress, who remained ward councillor from March 2018 to March 2023, remains inaccessible for comments, despite multiple attempts

What residents say Some road stretches of Transport Nagar lie in ruins. Huge potholes cause accidents and harm vehicles. The authorities must initiate necessary action for the reconstruction of the damaged stretches. — Satwinder Singh, transporter Sewer lines and road gullies consistently choke, leading to inundation during rainfall. The dirty water had seeped into my house multiple times. We appeal to the authorities to take measures and resolve the issues. — Kanta, resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar

