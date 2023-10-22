Ward Watch: Potholes dot Barewal Road, streetlights remain defunct

Due to the inadequate parking facilities in various commercial establishments, vehicles are frequently parked along the main Barewal Road in Ward 74 (old), resulting in traffic congestion. Additionally, the occurrence of waterlogging during rainy days is a significant concern in the area.

Potholes have emerged on the main Barewal Road and internal roads, demanding the attention of the Municipal Corporation (MC). Furthermore, residents have reported non-functional streetlights in their ward.

A resident of Aggar Nagar Enclave expressed his distress over the persistent issue of waterlogging on the main Barewal Road during rainy days and urged the civic authorities to find a permanent solution to this problem. He also emphasised on the increasing traffic congestion due to the insufficient parking space in many commercial establishments, which leads to vehicles being parked on the road. The MC must address these issues seriously, he added.

Professor Jaipal Singh from Panchsheel Vihar stressed on resolving parking and traffic-related problems. He also brought attention to the irregular street-cleaning in their area, advocating for the daily deployment of sweepers by the MC.

In Barewal village, several potholes have appeared on the roads and require attention. Residents also requested an inspection of the streetlights along the Barewal-Ayali Khurd road.

In Asha Puri, electric poles are inconveniently located in the middle of the roads, posing a safety hazard to the commuters. A number of mishaps have occurred there, residents claim. They say they have raised this issue multiple times, but it remains unresolved.

Former Councillor Pankaj Sharma said a sum of Rs 2.16 crore was spent to establish a new park with sports facilities in Barewal and several roads were recarpeted. Additionally, a leisure valley was built along Sua Road, and four new tubewells were dug. Renovation work was also carried out at the cremation ground, he added.