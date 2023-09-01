 Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions : The Tribune India

Ward no 29

Constructed streets, proper water supply, street lights still a distant dream for people in many colonies

A sewer overflows at Makkar Colony of Ward 29 in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 31

Residents of Makkar Colony, Samrat Colony, GTB Nagar and nearby areas in Ward number 29, have been facing poor sanitation conditions for a long period. Learning no lessons from an outbreak of diarrhoea that occurred in Makkar Colony in the past, there seems to be no improvement as the sewers are consistently overflowing and residents often receive contaminated water.

What residents say

There is a constant risk of waterborne diseases due to contaminated water supply. We should be provided safe drinking water supply at the earliest. Besides, there is also an urgent need to address the ongoing sewer overflow issue.

Raghuvir Singh, resident of Makkar Colony

A group of residents and shopkeepers in Makkar Colony voiced their concerns, highlighting persistent sewer overflows and the Municipal Corporation’s failure to address the issue. They also expressed anger against civic body officials for turning a blind eye towards contamination of the water supply, which poses a serious health risk to the people. Several streets in the area remain unpaved, and numerous streetlights are non-functional.

'The severity of the overflowing sewer problem, especially during rainy days, is a major concern for us. We also face recurring issues of contaminated water supply. Additionally, prolonged power cuts have increased our woes. Air pollution is another big issue here. We want these issues resolved.'

Raju, resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

Naseera, a Makkar Colony resident, said: “The unconstructed street leading to my house remains submerged in sewage. It’s nearly impossible to pass through the stretch. During the rainy season, the situation worsens. We urge the authorities to take the insanitary conditions seriously as we are suffering terribly.”

Similar conditions persist in neighbouring areas such as Samrat Colony and GTB Nagar where overflowing sewers and vacant plots turning into garbage dumps are common sights. Residents are demanding prompt solution to these issues and development initiatives in their localities.

In New Samrat Colony, residents eagerly await the construction of streets.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, a resident, said: “The corporation has assigned property UID numbers in our area but street construction remains pending. Sewer blockages are frequent and contaminated water supply is a recurring problem. We are seeking comprehensive development of our locality.”

Traders on the severely damaged Eastman Chowk Road have demanded that the civic authorities should get the road reconstructed. They said accidents are occurring due to big potholes on the road, especially during the rainy season, with e-rickshaws frequently involving in the mishaps.

In Ambedkar Nagar, residents have raised concerns about contaminated water supply, disrupted water services, malfunctioning street lights, poorly constructed speed bumps, and rainwater accumulation in plots that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

In Prem Nagar, a few residents complained about interruption in water supply and accumulation of rainwater in plots. Residents in some areas complained about air pollution due to nearby industries.

Several colonies in the ward are crying for basic amenities like regular water supply, roads and street lights. It is difficult to pass through unconstructed streets flooded with dirty water during rainy days. The status of such colonies, whether they are illegal or formally authorised, remains unclear. A property dealer said a number of illegal colonies had come up in the ward in the absence of any check by the authorities.

Former councillor of Shiromani Akali Dal, Prabhjot Kaur, who was elected in 2018 and remained councillor till March 2023, could not be reached for comments.

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

