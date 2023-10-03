 Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers : The Tribune India

A tangled web of wires at Vishwakarma Colony. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 2

The persistent problem of waterlogging during rainy days in Dholewal and its surrounding areas remains unresolved for the past many years despite repeated pleas made by residents in the past. Additionally, there is a recurring issue of sewer blockages in various sections of Dholewal Chowk on Old GT Road, Dholewal, Parbhat Nagar, and Vishwakarma Colony in Ward 50 as designated in the 2018 ward delimitation.

Ward watch: Ward no 50

Tarakki Lal Thapar, president of the Dholewal Welfare Society, expressed frustration while stating that they had raised concerns about waterlogging during rain with elected representatives on numerous occasions but their efforts had been in vain. He emphasised inconveniences faced by the residents every monsoon season due to waterlogging in Dholewal and nearby localities. Thapar also highlighted that an old storm sewerage system was malfunctioning. He advocated for the installation of a dedicated stormwater drainage system to prevent waterlogging in the future.

Thapar also highlighted the problem of clogged sewers, pointing out that sewer pipes in the area are undersized and had not been upgraded over the years.

During a visit to Dholewal area, it was observed that municipal workers were cleaning sewers. The sewers were badly overflowing in two narrow streets. Pedestrians and motorists are forced to pass through the accumulated sewage.

Another resident complained that sewer cleaning was not done adequately before the rainy season and he also raised concerns about missing or non-functioning streetlights. He called on the civic authorities and the government to take measures to control stray dog attacks, citing a recent incident in which a man was severely injured.

In Parbhat Nagar and Vishwakarma Colony, several streets are in a poor condition, with a road connecting Parbhat Nagar and Ram Nagar in a state of disrepair. Residents complained of recurring sewer blockages in certain sections of these areas.

Manjit Singh, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, pointed out a prevalent issue in their area concerning dangling and unsecured wires, which pose a significant concern. He also emphasised on the recurrent problem of sewer blockages in the locality, stressing the need for a swift resolution. Additionally, the residents also drew attention to a few blocked road gullies, with one of them lacking a cover, and urged for immediate action to address these issues.

Residents of Dholewal also expressed concerns about theft and snatching incidents in the area and demanded action to combat the drug problem. Additionally, green belts along Old GT Road were deemed in need of attention and development.

Former councillor Swarandeep Singh Chahal of the Lok Insaaf Party claimed that significant development projects worth crores of rupees were undertaken during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023, focusing on roads, streets, sewerage systems, water tube wells and parks.

What residents say

There is an urgent need to address issues of clogged and overflowing sewers. A damaged street leading to their property is also calling for repairs or reconstruction. There should be provision of safe drinking water supply. — Davinder Singh Sandhu, Dholewal

We are grappling with a significant issue of sewage overflow in our vicinity, with certain streets having potholes. Moreover, the road connecting Parbhat Nagar to Ram Nagar urgently requires resurfacing. During rainy days, our street is frequently subjected to waterlogging, causing inconvenience to us. — Sunil Verma, Parbhat Nagar

