ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 24

Distant from the vision of a smart city, the inhabitants of Sherpur Kalan, Kailash Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Mahindra Colony, and nearby areas in Ward number 22 are grappling with the absence of essential facilities.

'Living conditions in this area have deteriorated to the point that we have sold our house and shifted elsewhere. The water supplied by the MC is too contaminated. Roads are shattered, and we (traders and residents) have hired a private sweeper to clean the street, where my shop is also situated, at our own expense.' Narinder Singh, trader, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony

Across a majority of the ward’s regions, inhabitants encounter a range of difficulties that include contaminated water supply, sewage overflows, extensively damaged roads, non-functional street lights, improper waste disposal, massive pollution, and unhygienic conditions in multiple clusters of labourers’ quarters, known as “vehras.” It’s noteworthy to mention that many industrial establishments are also situated in the ward.

'The water provided by the civic body is consistently contaminated and emits a sewage-like stench. This water causing us health issues. Water purifiers tend to malfunction within a few months due to excessive contamination. Additionally, the problems of clogged and overflowing sewers persist, while the roads are in terrible condition. We implore the relevant authorities to pay heed and ensure the provision of basic amenities for our living.' Umesh Kumar Singla, a resident of Sherpur Kalan

A group of residents and traders from Sherpur Kalan have complained that they are consistently receiving highly contaminated drinking water, and their water purification systems tend to malfunction within a few months. The sewage overflow problem in specific areas has been severe for an extended duration, with the Municipal Corporation (MC) failing to address the issue. Both the roads in the market and the residential zones are in a state of disrepair.

Mohammad Nayeem Khan, a resident of Sherpur, lamented, “Development is sorely lacking in this area, and we are being subjected to the inconvenience of foul-smelling water due to sewage overflow. We urge the MC to take immediate action to rectify the sewage system and ensure a safe drinking water supply.”

Roshan, who resides in Mahindra Colony, said, “We find ourselves forced to consume water that is clearly contaminated. The exact cause remains unknown to us. Additionally, the roads in our locality are in a deplorable state, indicative of the lack of concern for our well-being.”

The residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony similarly voiced their concerns about badly damaged roads, unsanitary conditions, and stinking water supply. Happy, who operates an office on Railway Colony Road, expressed the poor state of the road over the past few years, with no proactive measures taken to repair or reconstruct it.

The main Focal Point Road in Sherpur is plagued by large potholes that have persisted for an extended period. Whenever vehicles traverse these damaged stretches, clouds of dust further exacerbate the inconvenience faced by the public. A resident named Jaswinder Singh shared that the road was initially dug up a few years ago for sewerage line installation, but it was left unrepaired, causing difficulties for commuters and traders on the route.

In Kailash Nagar, near Oswal Hospital, the streets were marred by badly clogged and overflowing sewers. Residents said that they have been grappling with a subpar sewerage system and recurring sewage overflow problems for the past few years, yet the MC has failed to devise a solution. The sewers were particularly problematic in street number 3.5, where a temple is situated, as well as another nearby street. Some residents speculated that deliberate obstructions might be causing the sewage overflow near their homes.

Meanwhile, efforts were being made by the MC’s sewer men, who were using sticks to clear the clogged sewers. The MC employees pointed out that solid waste was being dumped into sewer lines, leading to blockages in the system.

The residents demanded that the sewerage system be thoroughly cleaned using advanced super suction machines. Furthermore, a woman resident raised concerns about sporadic incidents of contaminated water supply in their vicinity, along with the unauthorised dumping of waste in vacant plots.

Former councillor Raj Kumar, who won the election from ward number 22 in 2018 as a Congress candidate, could not be contacted for his comments. He remained councillor from March 2018 to March 2023.

