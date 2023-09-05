Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 4

Residents of certain areas in Ward 32 (as per 2018 ward delimitation) are grappling with a host of problems such as poor road conditions, waterlogging, overflowing sewers and contaminated water supply. Another major issue is the lack of green cover.

What residents say 'Waterlogging and overflowing sewers are major issues during rainy days. Baggi Stand Road has been neglected for a long time, causing inconvenience to the people. During these days, residents are getting contaminated water supply.' Tilak Raj, resident of Basant Nagar

Baggi Stand Road, which divides Satguru Nagar and Basant Nagar areas, is in a dilapidated condition due to potholes and overflowing sewers. During rainy days, water accumulates on this road too.

Balwant Singh of Satguru Nagar, expressed concern regarding the poor condition of Baggi Stand Road, which has not been repaired for a long time. He also highlighted major issues of choked sewers and waterlogging during rain in their area. “We usually receive contaminated water supplied by the MC and sometimes, we face disrupted water supply. Despite repeated demands, cleanliness is not ensured in the area,” he said.

There is a big problem of choked sewers in our area. Sewerage lines must be cleaned timely. During rainy days, residents receive contaminated water supply. Safe drinking water supply should be ensured for all. The main road leading to our area should be recarpeted soon. Rajinder Singh, resident of Satguru Nagar

Some residents at Basant Nagar also complained about waterlogging and choked sewers. They demanded early resolution of the problems.

Gurmukh Singh of Mohalla Nanaksar said waterlogging during rainy days was a routine affair in their street. Besides, the level of the street was not even, causing rainwater accumulation. Another major concern raised by him is that there is no park or green belt in the area. He sought early redressal of the issues.

A few residents at Mohalla Gobindsar said sewers usually remain choked in their area and sometimes they get contaminated water supply. Moreover, fogging was not done timely to prevent vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, residents also complained about potholes appearing on Teddi Road. In some vacant plots in the ward, garbage is being dumped in the open.

Sukhvir Singh, former LIP councillor from Ward 32, said many development works were carried out in ward during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023. These mainly included the installation of nine tube wells and the construction or construction of streets in colonies.