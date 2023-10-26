 Ward watch: Roads in disrepair, lack of parking spaces accentuate congestion : The Tribune India

Potholed stretches, waterlogging irk residents in Kartar Avenue

A damaged stretch of the main Kartar Avenue road. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 25

With the municipal corporation failing to take remedial measures, several potholed roads and internal streets are crying for attention in Ward 81 (old). Potholes have developed on a main road leading to Kartar Avenue, Ranjodh Park and neighbouring areas. Also, the inner streets in Kartar Avenue and the adjacent Joshi Nagar area are in a desperate need of attention too. Residents say parts of Kartar Avenue grapple with the problem of waterlogging during rainy days. Demanding a permanent solution to this, area residents are calling for an improved drainage system to prevent rainwater from accumulating.

Ward watch: Ward no 81

Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Kartar Avenue, emphasised on the urgency of addressing the problems of rainwater-logging and deteriorating roads. He descibed the problems he has faced due to a damaged pipe outside his house, urging the civic body to replace it. He further highlighted his concerns regarding clogged road gullies and the recurring problem of blocked sewers. Another resident stressed the necessity of resurfacing broken streets and prioritising finding solutions to various other problems in their neighbourhood.

A resident of Joshi Nagar underscored the importance of making Buddha Nullah pollution-free. He urged the civic body to regularly clean the sewer lines and road gullies in the area. He also requested that a playground be developed in the area.

Former councillor Rashi Aggarwal said a multitude of development projects were executed during her tenure up to March 2023. These include the installation of a waste compactor system aimed at enhancing solid waste management, renovation of five parks, establishment of open gyms, development of a 900-metre green belt along the Buddha Nullah, the construction of over 300 road gullies, establishment of a rainwater harvesting system, besides various other initiatives.

Aggarwal added that she had also conducted a campaign on waste segregation in the ward, for which she received an award and Ward 81 was adjudged ‘the model ward’ under the Swachhata Abhiyaan in the city.

Ward watch: Ward no 82
Residents voice concern over liquor shop, stray cattle menace

Traffic congestion on a road leading to the DMCH. Ashwani Dhiman

Traffic congestion is a significant problem in certain areas of the Ward 82 (old), primarily due to the lack of sufficient parking arrangements. Traffic jams are commonplace near Kitchlu Nagar’s D Block turn on DMC Road, Udham Singh Nagar Road, and Police Colony-Prince Hostel Road. Additionally, traffic congestion has become a major concern on the road leading to the main entrance of DMCH Ludhiana.

A businessman, Amarjit Singh, pointed out that inadequate parking spaces often lead to vehicles being parked on the road near DMCH, resulting in traffic congestion. He stressed the need to address this problem urgently and also raised concerns about traffic congestion near Dandi Swami Chowk.

A few roads in Udham Singh Nagar are riddled with potholes and require immediate attention. A woman resident also complained about the haphazard parking of vehicles outside houses and called on the authorities to take action. Given that many ambulances pass through the area, proper traffic management is essential to ensure their unobstructed movement, she added.

In addition, a road connecting Hambran Road and Cemetery Road, passing behind the police commissioner’s residence, has developed potholes.

Despite repeated pleas from the residents against the opening of a liquor store near the entrance to Block B of Kitchlu Nagar on Hambran Road, no action has been taken. The residents have voiced their frustration at this, citing the inconvenience caused by the presence of the liquor store, and have called on the government to shut it down.

A resident of Block B in Kitchlu Nagar, Charanjit Singh, demanded that this liquor store be shut down. Another resident said people consume liquor in their vehicles near a local eatery, and emphasised that this nuisance must be put to an end.

Residents of Kitchlu Nagar also complained about stray cattle regularly roaming in the market area. The municipal corporation must shift these animals to shelters, they said.

In 2018, Gagandeep Bhalla was elected as the councillor from Ward 82.

