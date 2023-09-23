 Ward Watch: Roads, streets dotted with potholes; vacant plots turn into garbage dumps : The Tribune India

Ward no 45

Residents urge MC to build parks, check menace of stray dogs, cattle

Wires of an electric pole hang loosely at a park near GLADA Colony in Phase 3 of Dugri. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 22

Residents of Jawaddi Khurd, Urban Vihar, Urban Estate’s Phase III, Shaheed Karnail Singh’s Phase III and surrounding neighbourhoods in Ward 45 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) are facing several problems.

Many roads and internal streets are dotted with potholes. The area residents said that a link road, which connects the Jawaddi areas along Sua Road with GLADA’s 200-feet Road, is in a pitiable condition.

What residents say

'Frequent accumulation of rainwater, supply of contaminated water and clogged sewers are major causes for concern in our locality. There is a notable absence of parks in the area.'

— Sonu Mittal, Resident of Jawaddi Khurd

The elevation of sewer manholes on roads has failed to attract the authorities’ attention, even when sections of these roads were recarpeted. Several sewer manholes in Jawaddi Khurd are below the level of the road while a few of these are damaged.

Meanwhile, some vacant plots and roadside areas have been converted into garbage dumps. The accumulation of rainwater in low-lying sections is another problem in the ward.

The residents of Jawaddi Khurd have raised concerns about the supply of contaminated water, clogged sewers and the lack of parks in their area.

'We often face the problem of erratic or insufficient supply of water. Also, parks and green spaces should be equipped with adequate lights and maintained properly. We also urge the MC to take measures to mitigate dog-bite incidents.'

— Sanjeev Gupta, Resident of GLADA Colony

Varinder Kumar Pathak, a resident of the Urban Vihar area, said that a road section was recently excavated for the construction of a gully. He said that several vehicles got stuck at the site due to the lack of proper soil compaction.

“Besides, the menace of stray dogs and the erratic supply of water plague the area. Rainwater often gets accumulated on the street leading to a religious site. The MC should install a stormwater drainage in our locality,” he added.

A resident of GLADA Colony also urged the authorities to resolve the problem of erratic supply of water.

In Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar’s Phase III, Dr Darshan Kheri, highlighted the need for sweeper services and repairing potholed streets.

The Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar resident urged the authorities to build parks and playgrounds in the locality and find a solution to the menace of stray dogs and cattle roaming on the streets. He added that Sua Road, linking Passi Nagar Chowk with Jawaddi, should be widened.

It is pertinent to mention here that commuters narrowly escaped a mishap in July 2022, when a large crater appeared on Sua Road at Passi Nagar. The portion of the road had caved in after the MC’s brick sewer line collapsed. The residents insisted that the MC should take proactive measures to prevent such accidents.

Sandeep Kumar, executive engineer, GLADA, said that the work to recarpet roads and internal streets is underway in Urban Estate Phase III. He said resurface work for the GLADA 200-foot Road underway.

In 2018, Barjinder Kaur of the Congress party emerged as the victorious candidate in Ward 45. She served as a ward councillor until March 2023.

Ranjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony said that a street leading to his house has been in a state of neglect for a long time. He pointed out the persistent problem of a clogged sewer in a nearby locality. He further urged the MC to remove unauthorised and poorly designed speed breakers that were causing inconvenience to motorists.

Some residents of Phase III of Urban Estate (Dugri) and the nearby GLADA Colony complained that a few parks and green spaces were not being maintenance properly. “Loose wires of a lighting system at a park near GLADA Colony in Phase III of Dugri also poses a risk to visitors,” said a resident.

