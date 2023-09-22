Ward Watch: Snarl-ups, contaminated water supply key problems

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 21

Residents of Phase I and Phase II in the Urban Estate, Dugri, in Ward 44 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) of Ludhiana have urged the authorities to take swift action to address the problem of congestion on the main Dugri Road.

What residents say 'We urge the authorities to take concrete measures to address the problem of traffic jams. Besides, there is a need to enhance the road infrastructure and improve the quality of roads.' — Jaskaran Singh, Urban Estate Phase I

Many residents have raised concerns about the quality of several roads and internal streets, which started showing signs of deterioration shortly after construction or repair.

They complained that the road from the Dugri police station to the cremation ground, which was reconstructed and resurfaced around one-and-a-half years ago, had already developed potholes in a few sections.

'Sewers in our area frequently get clogged. The problem primarily arises due to the dumping of waste by restaurant owners. It is necessary to upgrade the sewerage. The problem of contaminated water supply should also be resolved.' — Manpreet Singh Jung, LIG flats

The damaged sections of roads and parking areas in the markets of Urban Estate Phase I and Phase II are causing inconvenience to visitors. Besides, several other roads and internal streets of the Urban Estate area have been in a state of neglect for a long period.

Jagjot Singh of Urban Estate Phase II said the government should ensure that good quality of material is used in roads and potholes are repaired promptly. He further pointed out that the GLADA’s swimming pool remained closed for the public this season while the community centre requires maintenance.

Another residents of the area, Gurcharan Kaur, highlighted the need to develop and maintain a GLADA site near Gurdwara Sri Sukhmani Sahib.

He raised concerns over the unchecked growth of wild grass and accumulation of waste on the site that is often used for organising Sabji Mandis. Besides, several streetlights installed at the site were non-functional, he added.

Some residents also expressed concerns about dumping of waste on vacant sites and plots in the vicinity. A green belt along the 200-foot road is in disrepair and some parks are also crying for the attention of authorities.

An old brick sewer line had suffered damage multiple times in the past, leading to the collapse of road and portions of land in Urban Estate Phase II. The residents urged the authorities to take necessary steps to avert such incidents.

A resident of Urban Estate Phase I said that sometimes foul smell emanated from the water supplied in the area. The resident requested the civic body to frequently test the quality of tap water.

LIG flats area cries for authorities’ attention

The residents of LIG Flats in Dugri complained that sometimes the water supplied in the area is contaminated. They said that there had been instances of sewage overflowing on a few streets.

“Parks in the vicinity of LIG flats are in a state of neglect due to the lack of proper maintenance by the authorities concerned,” a resident said.

The residents said that some of them had started obtaining water from a nearby Gurdwara Sahib as the water supplied in their houses wasn’t reliable. They also alleged that sewers in their area frequently get clogged due to the improper disposal of waste by nearby restaurants.

The residents of the LIG flats further pointed out that GLADA had constructed a market for street vendors near the LIC office, but vendors had not been allocated sites till date.

Former councillor Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, who was elected as a Congress candidate, said many development initiatives were undertaken during his term from March 2018 to March 2023 in various areas, including Phase I, Phase II and Labour Colony.

He said these initiatives included the resurfacing of roads, installation of interlocking tiles along roads and the establishment of parks and green belts with canopies and benches.

He said a fruit and vegetable market was established near the Telephone Exchange though GLADA did not follow through. A long-standing demand for a storm sewer line in a block was also addressed and a urinal was allocated for the Phase I market under the Smart City mission.