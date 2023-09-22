 Ward Watch: Snarl-ups, contaminated water supply key problems : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ward Watch: Snarl-ups, contaminated water supply key problems
Ward no 44

Ward Watch: Snarl-ups, contaminated water supply key problems

Sewers clogged near LIG flats, parks in shambles

Ward Watch: Snarl-ups, contaminated water supply key problems

A GLADA market near LIC Office at Dugri in a state of neglect. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 21

Residents of Phase I and Phase II in the Urban Estate, Dugri, in Ward 44 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation map) of Ludhiana have urged the authorities to take swift action to address the problem of congestion on the main Dugri Road.

What residents say

'We urge the authorities to take concrete measures to address the problem of traffic jams. Besides, there is a need to enhance the road infrastructure and improve the quality of roads.'

— Jaskaran Singh, Urban Estate Phase I

Many residents have raised concerns about the quality of several roads and internal streets, which started showing signs of deterioration shortly after construction or repair.

They complained that the road from the Dugri police station to the cremation ground, which was reconstructed and resurfaced around one-and-a-half years ago, had already developed potholes in a few sections.

'Sewers in our area frequently get clogged. The problem primarily arises due to the dumping of waste by restaurant owners. It is necessary to upgrade the sewerage. The problem of contaminated water supply should also be resolved.'

— Manpreet Singh Jung, LIG flats

The damaged sections of roads and parking areas in the markets of Urban Estate Phase I and Phase II are causing inconvenience to visitors. Besides, several other roads and internal streets of the Urban Estate area have been in a state of neglect for a long period.

Jagjot Singh of Urban Estate Phase II said the government should ensure that good quality of material is used in roads and potholes are repaired promptly. He further pointed out that the GLADA’s swimming pool remained closed for the public this season while the community centre requires maintenance.

Another residents of the area, Gurcharan Kaur, highlighted the need to develop and maintain a GLADA site near Gurdwara Sri Sukhmani Sahib.

He raised concerns over the unchecked growth of wild grass and accumulation of waste on the site that is often used for organising Sabji Mandis. Besides, several streetlights installed at the site were non-functional, he added.

Some residents also expressed concerns about dumping of waste on vacant sites and plots in the vicinity. A green belt along the 200-foot road is in disrepair and some parks are also crying for the attention of authorities.

An old brick sewer line had suffered damage multiple times in the past, leading to the collapse of road and portions of land in Urban Estate Phase II. The residents urged the authorities to take necessary steps to avert such incidents.

A resident of Urban Estate Phase I said that sometimes foul smell emanated from the water supplied in the area. The resident requested the civic body to frequently test the quality of tap water.

LIG flats area cries for authorities’ attention

The residents of LIG Flats in Dugri complained that sometimes the water supplied in the area is contaminated. They said that there had been instances of sewage overflowing on a few streets.

“Parks in the vicinity of LIG flats are in a state of neglect due to the lack of proper maintenance by the authorities concerned,” a resident said.

The residents said that some of them had started obtaining water from a nearby Gurdwara Sahib as the water supplied in their houses wasn’t reliable. They also alleged that sewers in their area frequently get clogged due to the improper disposal of waste by nearby restaurants.

The residents of the LIG flats further pointed out that GLADA had constructed a market for street vendors near the LIC office, but vendors had not been allocated sites till date.

Former councillor Harkarandeep Singh Vaid, who was elected as a Congress candidate, said many development initiatives were undertaken during his term from March 2018 to March 2023 in various areas, including Phase I, Phase II and Labour Colony.

He said these initiatives included the resurfacing of roads, installation of interlocking tiles along roads and the establishment of parks and green belts with canopies and benches.

He said a fruit and vegetable market was established near the Telephone Exchange though GLADA did not follow through. A long-standing demand for a storm sewer line in a block was also addressed and a urinal was allocated for the Phase I market under the Smart City mission.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

4
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

5
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

6
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

7
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

9
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

10
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Gangster-turned-terrorist Sukha Duneke shot in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar claim responsibility

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Judge listens to jail inmates’ grievances

Over 1-kg gold worth Rs 68 lakh seized at airport

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doc

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Two-wheeler riders top list, 90K challaned in 8 months

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban

Doc feted in London