Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 26

Apart from the usual traffic congestion experienced on the Bhadaur House Market Road and the Lakkar Bridge-Mata Rani Chowk route, the issue of excessive parking fees at Bhadaur House and the AC market parking facilities in Ward 84 (old) remains a significant concern. Despite repeated complaints about visitors being overcharged, the municipal corporation has consistently turned a blind eye to these violations, leaving the public to face inconvenience.

Traffic jams are a common sight on the Bhadaur House Market Road, which is further plagued by numerous potholes. Unapproved constructions have sprung up in the market area. The existing parking lots typically remain full, forcing many visitors to park their vehicles on the roadside.

A businessman, Sarabjit Singh Bunty, emphasised the urgent need to enhance the traffic management system and insisted that the municipal corporation ensure visitors are not overcharged at any parking facility. He also brought attention to the issue of waste dumping in an old nullah near Bhadaur House Market and Damoria Bridge, where large piles of garbage have accumulated because of the civic body’s indifference. The lack of cleanliness also remains a persistent concern in the Bhadaur House Market.

Chawani Mohalla residents are appealing for enhanced cleanliness and the resolution of the cable mess problem in their area. Additionally, they are experiencing recurring blockages in sewer lines, and several manhole covers are not aligned with the road surface. A resident said, “The concerns regarding potholes and uneven manholes need immediate attention and resolution. Residents also want the PSPCL to undertake necessary actions to address the problems concerning dangling cables in Chawani Mohalla, Deepak Cinema Road, and the surrounding vicinity.”

The residents of the Peeru Banda area are advocating for a permanent solution to prevent the overflow of Buddha Nullah during heavy rainfall. The nullah had overflowed multiple times near the Peeru Banda area during heavy rains a few months ago.

Former councillor Surinder Atwal said development works related to road resurfacing and other projects were executed during his term, which ended in March 2023.