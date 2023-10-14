Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 13

The state of cleanliness in the Mohalla Naughara, which falls within the Ward 60 (according to the 2018 ward delimitation) area is abysmal.

Despite efforts made to beautify Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace, which is located in the area, the Municipal Corporation has failed to curb actions of those who frequently dispose of garbage near the martyr’s residence. Members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have requested that the civic body prioritise cleanliness and take measures to prevent violators from dumping waste in the vicinity of the residence.

What residents say 'The absence of public toilets leads to the problem of open urination. Many men resort to urinating in public, causing a foul odour that inconveniences us and visitors. We appeal to the civic body to take strict action against such offences.' — Sajan Arora, a trader from Lalumal Street

In Lalumal Street, the thoroughfare leading to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace, some merchants have raised concerns about urination in the open in the absence of a public toilet. It has become a prevalent issue at a specific location in the market, resulting in a persistent foul odour. Sneha Jain, a shopkeeper, said, “We have voiced our concerns about public urination on numerous occasions, but no action has been taken. The stench near our shop is unbearable due to which visitors frequently face discomfort. The MC should take immediate action against such improper practices.”

'Lack of cleanliness is a major problem here. There is no check on the open dumping of waste near Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace. Furthermore, no staff member has been assigned to clean the martyr’s birthplace on a daily basis. We request that these issues be addressed urgently.' — Tribhuvan Thapar, a resident from Mohalla Naughara

Insufficient parking spaces and traffic congestion are a major problem in the old city markets, including, Saraffa Bazar, Hindi Bazar, Mali Ganj and others in the ward. Vehicles are often parked on the road due to the absence of adequate number of parking lots. Gaganpreet Singh, a city resident, lamented that he frequently gets caught in traffic jams while visiting old city markets. Given the high footfall in these markets, it is imperative for the MC and other relevant departments to take necessary steps to address these issues.

Garbage dumped near the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev.

Adding to the problems of residents is the tangled mess of cables in the narrow and congested streets which poses a significant fire hazard. A trader in Saraffa Bazar said, “Concrete measures are not being taken to resolve the issue of hanging and tangled cables in the older markets, which pose a significant fire hazard. Fire incidents resulting from electrical wire sparks have occurred in the past. We urge the authorities concerned to address this matter promptly.”

Several streets in the ward have uneven surfaces, causing inconvenience to commuters. In some areas, residents have complained about the inadequate capacity of electricity transformers.

Former Congress Councillor Anil Parti could not be reached for comments.