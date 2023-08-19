Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 18

The Punjab Pollution Control Board and the government authorities concerned have failed to effectively address the issue of air pollution in parts of Ward number 16 on Tajpur Road and nearby localities in the Ludhiana East constituency for past several years.

A house about 12 feet below the road level in Bhola Colony.

Residents have consistently reported that ash emitted from dyeing units’ chimneys is accumulating in their homes across localities but the departments concerned are still in a deep slumber.

Smoke emanates from a chimney of a factory on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana.

Residents of Baba Jeewan Singh Nagar said if they leave a white cloth outside overnight, it turns black by the morning due to the flying ash. Notably, a former MLA had repeatedly raised concerns about air pollution caused by dyeing units in the past, yet no relief has been provided to the residents so far. Choked sewers are also a major issue in some parts of the colony.

What residents say We are forced to endure unfavourable living conditions. Overflowing sewers and contaminated water supply plague our area. Another major concern remains air pollution originating from dyeing units, resulting in ash accumulation in houses. Interlocking tiles installed in streets have got badly broken. These issues require immediate resolution. Kuldeep, resident of Preet Nagar Massive air pollution is a pressing problem. Ash from dyeing units consistently enters our homes. Additionally, some streets are crumbling. Choked sewers emanate foul smell in the area. For prevention of dengue, we urge the MC to ensure proper fogging to control mosquitoes in our area. These issues must be resolved. Manju, resident of Baba Jeewan Singh Nagar

A similar predicament of air pollution-related problems exists in the nearby Preet Nagar as ash emanating from dyeing unit deposits in houses. Inhabitants of Preet Nagar were also grappling with issues stemming from overflowing sewers, stinking water supply, deteriorated streets (previously laid with interlocking tiles), and a host of other problems due to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. A group of residents also complained about clogged road gullies that lead to waterlogging during rains, which was a widespread occurrence. Furthermore, they were also facing issues due to high-tension wires, dangling cables, frequent power cuts, and an unreliable power supply system as the PSPCL had failed to pay any attention, they said.

In Bhola Colony also, air pollution caused by dyeing units is prevalent. Another major concern in the colony is that several houses are situated below the road level. It was due to the road’s heightened position after the installation of the sewerage system in the past.

Dalbir Kaur from Bhola Colony lamented the fact that her house was about 12 feet below the road level, leading to challenges during rainy days when water inundates her home. To reach her house from the road, she and her family had to use stairs. As their financial condition was not good, they were unable to get their house reconstructed. “Since the road level was elevated, our house is situated significantly below the road,” she added.

Located adjacent to the Central Jail, an area along the road was turning into an open garbage dumping ground. Besides, some residents from other areas, including Sector 32A, have complained against air pollution. Sewers are lying choked in some parts of the sector and nearby areas.

Former councillor Umesh Sharma, representing the Congress, has claimed that comprehensive development initiatives were carried out across all sections of the ward during his term, from March 2018 to March 2023. These included construction of roads and internal streets and installation of two new tube wells, he said.

#Environment #Pollution