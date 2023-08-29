 Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Sewage accumulates in a street at New Guru Nanak Nagar in Ludhiana. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 28

Certain areas in Ward number 26 on Chandigarh Road are enduring prolonged delays in addressing issues they are facing. But the Municipal Corporation has not yet taken necessary steps to fix these problems. The affected areas are situated along the 33-ft road, where traffic congestion has become a frequent occurrence.

What residents say

The sewerage system in our area lies clogged, leading to overflowing sewage in the area. It has come to our attention that there is a fault in the sewerage line. The civic body must rectify the issue soon. Devan, resident of New Guru Nanak Nagar

We are not getting water supply from the MC in our locality. Despite installing a water supply line in our area, water is not being provided to houses. We urge the civic body to ensure supply of water to our area. Lekh Raj, resident of Partap Colony

Residents of some streets of New Guru Nanak Nagar have been suffering due to a choked and overflowing sewer for a long period. It has resulted in the accumulation of foul-smelling water in vacant plots and streets. At times, they receive contaminated water or experience disrupted water supply. They have raised the issue on many occasions but to no avail.

A resident, Ruby, said: “We previously brought issues such as overflowing sewers and the delayed street construction to the attention of the Municipal Corporation but our pleas went unanswered. Insanitary conditions caused by the overflowing sewers pose a health threat to us. The MC must take action to resolve these problems and ensure development in the area.”

Another woman said: “Streets are not being constructed here. When we requested the construction of streets, we were told that the area falls outside the MC’s jurisdiction. If this area isn’t under the MC’s jurisdiction, why sewerage system, water supply lines and street lights installed here in the past?”

Meanwhile, some residents of Partap Colony stated that the civic body had installed a water supply line in their area but failed to provide water supply to their homes. Consequently, many residents were forced to install water pumps. They demanded safe drinking water supply in the area as not everyone has access to private water pumps. Besides, they also complained about some non-functional street lights.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, residents voiced concerns about tangled cables and waterlogging during rainy days in Street Number 2. A resident, Himanshu, said: “Waterlogging is a significant issue near our property in street number 2 of GTB Nagar. Sewage flows back during rainy days and road gullies are not cleaned promptly. We urge the MC authorities to address the issue promptly.”

Meanwhile, several streets with interlocking tiles in some colonies of the ward are showing signs of deterioration and unevenness. Additionally, some plots have become garbage dumping sites in certain areas of the ward.

Residents also lamented non-functioning streetlights in a few areas on 33-ft road and demanded from the MC to address the issue. They also expressed concerns about incidents of snatching.

Former councillor Surjit Rai, who won the elections as a Shiromani Akali Dal candidate in 2018, claimed that significant development works were initiated during his tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023. He said works such as road resurfacing, installation of interlocking tiles on internal streets, establishment of sewerage systems and installation of street lights in various colonies were done.

