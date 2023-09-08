Ward watch: Waterlogging & clogged sewers twin concerns

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 7

Residents are grappling with several problems in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Preet Nagar and neighbouring areas of New Shimlapuri in Ward 35 (according to the ward delimitation map of 2018).

Ward watch: Ward no 35

Waterlogging after rain, clogged sewers, deteriorated roads and sporadic incidents of contaminated water supply are some of the major concerns for the local residents. Besides, there are no green belts and playgrounds in various localities of the ward.

A damaged portion of a road in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar in Ward 35 of Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

In the absence of proper drainage, rainwater gets accumulated on certain streets along Barota Road in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. Many residents have also raised concerns about potholed stretches of the road and instances of contaminated water supply in the monsoon.

Davinder Kumar Babbu, a resident of street No. 1 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, said, “We have to endure severe cases of waterlogging in the area even after brief spells of rainfall. Despite numerous complaints, no action has been taken to establish a dedicated drainage for rainwater. Road gullies are connected to the sewerage, which often gets clogged.”

Baldev Singh, who is also from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, complained about potholes in several streets and urged the authorities to repair these at the earliest. He also highlighted the absence of parks and playgrounds for children and the recurring issue of contaminated water supply during the monsoon.

In some parts of Preet Nagar near Gurmukh Singh Road, residents complained about clogged sewers, which leads to the overflow of sewage from road gullies. They also decried the lack

of efforts to enhance greenery in their area.

Indu Bala, who recently moved to Preet Nagar, enlisted clogged sewers and waterlogging after rain as major problems of the area. She claimed that sewers were not being cleaned on time. “Sometimes, foul-smelling water seeps into houses when vehicles pass through the accumulated water on the street,” she added.

A resident of Guru Harkrishan Nagar in New Shimlapuri, Ajaib Singh, urged the civic body to set up a park and plant trees to increase the green cover in the area. Other residents complained that streetlights at various places in the ward were missing or out of order.

Former Deputy Mayor Sarabjit Kaur of Congress, who served as the councillor of Ward 35 from March 2018 to March 2023, could not be contacted for comment.

Her husband, responding on her behalf, claimed that significant development works, including construction of roads and improvement of streets, were undertaken during her tenure.