Ward watch: Waterlogging, lack of parking facilities key problems in many areas

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 17

Waterlogging after rains is a significant issue in various parts of Sham Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Seeta Nagar, and neighbouring areas in Ward 65 (old). The residents call for the installation of a stormwater drainage system and improvements to the existing sewerage system in these affected areas.

Ward watch: Ward no 65

As construction of the elevated road is currently in progress at Bharat Nagar Chowk and Bus Stand Road, it has led to traffic concerns in the neighbouring localities.

Sukhwinder Singh Kalsi, a Bharat Nagar resident, stated that knee-deep waterlogging is a common problem during rainy days. He also pointed out that a generator had been incorrectly placed in the park,, forcing visitors to walk around it.

In Seeta Nagar, some residents expressed concerns over sand in the water supplied to their homes by the municipal corporation. They demanded reliable supply of safe drinking water.

In Sham Nagar, Jaspreet Singh highlighted the major issue of waterlogging during rainy days. He stressed the need for a stormwater drainage system to address the longstanding problem. He also emphasised the importance of regular cleaning of sewerage system.

There is open dumping of waste and poor cleanliness behind the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal. People urinating in the open near the bus stand is also a big nuisance. Additionally, the parking of buses on sections of various roads near the bus stand leads to traffic congestion and inconvenience for the public.

The residents also complained about defunct streetlights. They further expressed concerns about snatching incidents and called for increased police patrolling.

Former Congress Councillor Punam Malhotra said during her tenure, various development projects — such as road resurfacing and park development, with the installation of swings — were completed.

Ward watch: Ward no 66

Ensure proper fumigation to tackle menace of dengue, say residents

Denizens of Ward 66 (old) grapple with vexing issues that continue to mar their daily lives. Prominent among these are the persistent lack of parking facilities and the ever-present traffic snarls. Ghumar Mandi Road, National Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and College Road usually bear the brunt of these problems, causing endless frustration to the public.

A clogged drain sans cover near Rakh Bagh. Tribune Photo

To compound their woes, rainy days lead to waterlogging on various sections of Rani Jhansi Road, Dr Likhi Road, College Road and nearby localities. Several road gullies near the Deputy Commissioner's residence remain choked, bereft of covers.

The ordeal for Gurdev Nagar residents has been particularly gruelling as the completion of the Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road has been suffering delays. "The Pakhowal Road ROB project has is still incomplete, exacerbating the inconveniences endured by the locals,” a resident said.

Rajat Sood, a businessman, said, "Due to the lack of parking facilities in the markets and numerous commercial establishments, visitors are compelled to park their vehicles on roads, exacerbating the existing traffic problems. There is a common occurrence of traffic gridlocks in Ghumar Mandi and College Road due to the dearth of proper parking facilities. Also, some persons have erected barriers in front of their properties, further exacerbating the parking problem. These issues must be addressed.”

Harish Kairpal, from College Road, said, "We demand a permanent solution to rainwater logging in our ward. The drainage system must be improved. Moreover, proper fumigation should be ensured to combat the mosquito menace to prevent dengue." Notably, haphazard construction activities in several residential zones have emerged as a pressing concern, seemingly ignored by the MC.

Former Councillor Narinder Sharma of the Congress said developments including road resurfacing, installation of interlocking tiles on internal streets, and improved water drainage system had been made during his term.

