Ward Watch: Waterlogging, sewage woes hit Kidwai Nagar, Janakpuri areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 5

Certain areas of Kidwai Nagar are grappling with issues such as overflowing sewers and waterlogging during rainy days. Recent rainfall had inundated streets near Shaheedi Park and Nanda Park, with a sewer overflowing in the vicinity. Furthermore, both parks are in a dire need of attention.

What residents say 'We advocate for the improvement of Shaheedi Park and Nanda Park. Non-functional lights need to be repaired or replaced at Shaheedi Park. Proper maintenance of the parks’ grass is essential.' — Mehnga Singh, a senior citizen from Kidwai Nagar

A group of senior citizens residing near Shaheedi Park expressed concerns, stating that several lights in the park are non-functional and a section of the park’s boundary wall collapsed a few months ago. They also called for the MC to allocate additional funds for park development in the area. These residents also voiced their worries about recurring problems of sewage overflow and waterlogging during rainy days, urging a permanent solution.

'Our area faces significant challenges with overflowing sewers and waterlogging during rainy days. The Municipal Corporation must identify a permanent solution to address these issues. Furthermore, it is imperative to take necessary measures to enhance security and prevent incidents of theft and snatching.' — Dr Vinod Kapoor, a resident of Kidwai Nagar,

Dr Vinod Kapoor from Kidwai Nagar said sewers overflow regularly during rainy days. Meanwhile, a female resident of Kidwai Nagar raised concerns about the inadequate maintenance of Nanda Park, where footpaths were deteriorating. She said their previous request for a large park gate had gone unheeded, and a portion of the park that had caved in was not properly repaired.

In various sections of Janakpuri and Hargobind Nagar in Ward Number 53, residents complained about waterlogging issues during rainy days. Main Janakpuri Road is particularly susceptible to rainwater accumulation. A local trader said water lingers on the main road for five-six hours after rainfall, despite raising the issue multiple times.

Pinky Bansal of the Congress won the 2018 elections in the ward. She could not be contacted for comments. However, the development of Mini-Rose Garden and resurfacing of various roads and internal streets in the ward were done during her term, till March 2023, as per information.