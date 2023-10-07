Ward Watch: Waterlogging, traffic mess continue to haunt residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 6

Residents of certain areas of Ward No. 54, as per the 2018 Ward Delimitation, are bearing the brunt of traffic congestion and a mess of dangling cables. Those living in various parts of Issa Nagri, Ram Nagar, Khud Mohalla, and Mohar Singh Nagar have voiced their grievances about waterlogging during rainy days and contaminated water supply. Additionally, the increasing snatching incidents and the prevalence of drug menace have become significant concerns for the residents.

What residents say Just a brief 15-minute rain causes waterlogging on the main Issa Nagari road that leads to CMC Hospital. Traffic congestion compounds the problem, and there is a noticeable lack of cleanliness. All these concerns should be addressed on a priority. Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Issa Nagari

Baljit Singh, a resident of Ahata Mohammad Tayer, expressed deep apprehension about the rising snatching incidents. He stated, “Currently, we avoid going out at night and even a morning walk feels unsafe due to the threat of snatchers. The government must take concrete measures to combat these incidents and address the drug problem. Installing CCTV cameras and increasing police patrolling should be considered to curb such incidents.”

We frequently encounter issues with contaminated water supply in our locality. Ensuring a safe and clean drinking water supply is imperative. Furthermore, sewer lines consistently remain clogged with waste and require thorough cleaning. Amarjit Kaur, a resident of Khud Mohalla

They have also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of a park in Ahata Mohammad Tayer and requested its development. Furthermore, residents are troubled by recurring issues with the sewerage system, which often results in sewage mixing with the water supply, causing contamination. They are seek urgent solutions to these problems.

Residents have also pointed out significant traffic congestion issues on Brown Road (CMC Hospital Road) and Baba Than Singh Chowk Road that need to be addressed.

A park at Ahata Mohammad Tayer near Mahar Singh Nagar.

In Ram Nagar and Mohar Singh Nagar, a few residents have reported problems with waterlogging during rainy days. Meanwhile, a resident of Mohar Singh Nagar also highlighted occasional instances of contaminated water supply.

Surinder Kaur, a senior citizen residing on Street Number 3 of Khud Mohalla, said water enters her house during rain due to changes in street levels over time. She said, “When we constructed our house, it was above street level. As a result of the street being resurfaced multiple times without removing the old layers, our house is now below street level, resulting in rainwater seeping into our home. Moreover, we occasionally receive contaminated water supply. We hope these issues will be addressed.”

The issue of dangling and tangled cables is prevalent in various parts of the ward with Khud Mohalla facing a particularly alarming situation. Loosely hanging electricity wires pose a hazard and there are uneven sewer manholes in some sections.

On the main Issa Nagri road, which leads to CMC Hospital, traders have reported waterlogging even after brief spells of rain. Traffic congestion is another issue plaguing this stretch. Traders have called for the Municipal Corporation to focus on improving cleanliness and ensuring timely pothole repairs.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, has raised concerns about dangling wires and clogged sewers near his residence, urging the authorities to take necessary action.

Former SAD councillor Surinder Kaur could not be reached for comment. However, works like installation of a few new water tube-wells and resurfacing of roads and streets were done during her term till March 2023 as per the information.

