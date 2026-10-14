The Jagraon police today stopped Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and other party supporters at Halwara Chowk while they were going towards Mansa. He was later detained and taken to the Raikot police station.

He was going to Mansa to meet the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was killed by owner of a medical shop in broad daylight.

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Ayali said that he could have blocked the road in protest but since the fight of Waris Punjab De is for the people of the state, he would never put them in any inconvenience.

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He said they had asked the police to let them move forward but to no avail. Ayali questioned when other leaders and persons could go and meet the family in Mansa, why he was being stopped by the police.