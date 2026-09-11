Waris Punjab De protests outside AAP ministers’ houses in Ludhiana

With Assembly elections approaching, political protests against the AAP government in Punjab have intensified, with members and supporters of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De staging demonstrations outside the residences of AAP ministers in Ludhiana district.

Supporters, mostly youngsters, protested outside the residences of Cabinet Ministers Tarunpreet Singh Sondh and Hardeep Singh Mundian. The protests were part of the statewide agitation being carried out by Waris Punjab De against the AAP government.

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The demonstrations in Ludhiana were held under the guidance of party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali. Protesters waved black flags and raised slogans against the government, demanding action and justice in several matters.

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Ayali told The Tribune that the alleged police brutality against Mohanjit Singh Sheron was intolerable. Sheron was allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture after being detained for showing black flags to the Chief Minister near the residence of Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala recently.

“Besides, the Chief Minister’s wife too has been named in Rs 5 crore bribery act against a rapist and the tragic death of farmer Gulzar Singh was another example about the atrocities being done by the ruling party in Punjab. We want accountability by the state government on all these matters. Black flags were shown to the ministers of AAP by Waris Punjab De all over,” said Ayali.

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The protesters sat outside the ministers’ residences and raised anti-government slogans, demanding a proper probe into the matters.

Protest outside Gajjanmajra’s residence

In another incident, protesters gheraoed the residence of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra at Begowal village in the Amargarh area last evening. A video of the incident is also circulating on social media.

The protest followed allegations of torture of a village woman by the police and AAP workers. The protesters alleged that instead of taking action against the AAP workers, the MLA turned a blind eye and decided to hold a rally against the victim.

Police stopped the protesters from entering the MLA’s residence.