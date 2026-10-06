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Home / Ludhiana / Waris Punjab De ticket aspirants must have clean image, says Ayali

Waris Punjab De ticket aspirants must have clean image, says Ayali

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Manpreet Singh Ayali
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Candidates seeking ticket for the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), the organisation working on the ideology of late actor Deep Sidhu and Amritpal Singh, must have a clean background. The main conditions include the person should have a strong character with no cases of any fraud, sand mining or drug-related matters registered.

It was stated by seasoned politician and Dakha in-charge of the organisation Manpreet Singh Ayali.

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Activities of the organisation are being held under the patronage of four halqa in-charges from the Raikot, Dakha, Gill and Sahnewal areas at village level on a daily basis.

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Jagroop Singh, in-charge, Raikot area, said the main strength of the organisation was the faith of youth on Waris Punjab De. “The youth feels proud to be associated with it as compared to other mainstream political parties. Youngsters in rural areas had great expectations from the AAP government but since nothing was done by the government to save youth from drugs and immigration, the former had resentment and now, they are finding hope in Waris Punjab De for a better future,” he said.

Ayali said already many programmes on a daily basis were being held by the organisation at both state and district levels.

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The senior leader said once the harvesting season was over by November, focus in rural areas would be to hold daily events. On a daily basis, the organisation was getting tremendous response from the masses who are eager to join the same.

“The method to provide ticket in the organisation would be that the candidate should have a clean background with no cases of fraud, mining, etc. We wish to build the trust among the youth and masses that they will not be neglected and the party will work for their development and betterment,” said Ayali, adding that 600-800 people were approaching the organisation daily to join it.

Halqa in-charge from Gill and former SAD MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik said people with panthic agenda in mind were too much inclined to join the organisation. “The masses in rural areas feel that they can be uplifted if a new panthic party comes to power,” he said.

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