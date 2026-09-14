Warring flags 12-hour power cuts in cities

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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said that the Aam Aadmi Party had pushed Punjab into darkness as 12 to 18 hour long power cuts were being imposed across the state.

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He said, the state’s power crisis had deepened, with farmers struggling to save paddy crop, industries facing restrictions and villages witnessing prolonged power cuts.

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“Crops nurtured like sons are drying up, while paddy is wilting,” the PPCC president said. The Congress leader also raised concerns over the impact of the crisis on Punjab’s industrial sector. He said industries were being asked to shut down from 8 pm, while power cuts in the residential areas had become frequent. Warring said the Rajpura thermal plant had only around seven days of coal stock, while the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant had approximately four days of coal remaining.