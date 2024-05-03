Warring’s roadshow leads to gridlock

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

A roadshow organised by the Congress to welcome its candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on his maiden visit to the city after the declaration of his candidature inconvenienced commuters. A protracted traffic jam was reported at Samrala chowk, where Warring commenced the roadshow.

Even before the arrival of Warring at Samrala chowk, Congress workers led by senior leaders had started gathering in large numbers. They parked their vehicles on the road haphazardly, adding to the reasons behind the gridlock.

Though police personnel were also deployed to man the traffic, due to the large number of Congress workers and vehicles they parked on the road, traffic could not be managed. Long queues of vehicles were noticed on the Chandigarh and Doraha-Sahnewal roads.

“Such roadshows should not be allowed on the highways and crowded places, for such political rallies always become a cause for inconvenience to the residents. These political leaders deliberately hold such roadshows in crowded places to highlight their political clout and to make their presence felt, but such practices should not be allowed,” said Hardik Sharma, a commuter who was en route to his office.

Another commuter, Ravinder Kumar, said he had to deliver vegetables to some vendors but remained stuck at Samrala chowk for over an hour.

Commuters questioned the authorities in charge of traffic management, wondering why permission for such political shows on the highways is given. “Surely, they’re aware such thoroughfares remain crowded through the day?” asked a commuter, adding: “What if an ambulance carrying a patient gets stuck? Who would be responsible if a patient dies?”

The roadshow also affected traffic in other areas such as Bharat Nagar chowk, Aarti chowk, Durga Mata Mandir, Bhai Bala chowk, Jagraon bridge, Malhar chowk, Baba Than Singh chowk, CMC hospital and Field Ganj.

