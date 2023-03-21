Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

After the Municipal Corporation (MC) carried out a drive to clean the Sidhwan Canal and spread awareness, accumulation of solid waste at the mini hydel plant, installed near the Jawaddi canal bridge, has reduced by 85-90 per cent, officials claimed here on Monday.

Over 1,232 caught dumping refuse since january MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said since January over 1,232 residents had been caught dumping waste into the Sidhwan Canal. Challans of up to Rs 5,000 have been issued against over 337 violators, he added.

Gurpreet Singh, manager of the plant, said dumping of waste into the canal had been affecting the functioning of the plant and they had to remove the waste on a regular basis.

He said after the drive had been initiated to stop residents from dumping waste into the canal, the arrival of solid waste at the plant had reduced by around 85-90 per cent.

Plant operator Jagroop Singh said a trash rack was installed at the intake of hydel plant to prevent waste, which was dumped into the canal, from getting into the plant.

The quantity of waste removed from the trash rack now was far less than what was earlier removed by staffers, he said.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the MC had recently cleaned a major portion of the canal. “The goal to keep the canal clean could not be achieved without the support of residents. Besides enforcement, awareness drives are also being held to stop the residents from dumping waste into the canal,” she said.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said since January over 1,232 residents had been caught dumping waste into the canal. Challans of up to Rs 5,000 have been issued against over 337 violators, he added.