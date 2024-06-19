Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 18

The monsoon is approaching and ahead of that Barsati nullah, rain-fed drain, is full of garbage and can lead to waterlogging during the monsoon. The nullah passes through Bhadaur House, Damoria bridge, Naali Mohalla and ultimately flows into Buddha Nullah.

Huge quantity of trash, especially single-use plastic, had accumulated in the nullah and nearby shopkeepers and residents were worried about the coming rainy season.

Harjinder Singh, a shopkeeper near Damoria Bridge, said if the nullah is not cleared, there is huge risk of overflow or waterlogging in surrounding areas.

The nullah is covered at various places but it is open near Damoria Bridge and Bhadaur House which has led to huge accumulation of garbage especially polythenes which can cause blockage.

Another area resident, Om Parkash said the nullah is around 60-year-old and every year water gets accumulated around Damoria Bridge.

“The waste was being dumped into the drain for long. People should understand their moral duty and not dump waste into the drain and authorities should also take action against the violators,” he said.

A doctor who runs a clinic near Bhadaur House said that foul smells emit from this Nullah and it becomes difficult to pass through this stretch. “With summer season, this place stinks very badly and has become haven for flies,” he said.

Every year water gets accumulated around the nullah especially around Damoria bridge. The area is turned into pool of water but seems authorities have failed to learn from its past lessons.

Meanwhile Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MC) has started cleaning buddha nullah before the onset of monsoon by deploying machinery and staff at different points of the nullah.

Apart from this, machinery has also been deployed for cleaning the internal drains of the city including Dharampura drain/Dhokka Mohalla Nullah and Barewal drain. Barsati Nullah will also be cleaned in the coming days, said MC officials.

