Waste compactor system inaugurated at Bajwa Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

On Friday, the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, inaugurated the newly installed static waste compactor system at Bajwa Nagar. Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi presided over the ceremony. They announced that the compactors have been installed in the nagar. The compactor site was established at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore, covering both civil and mechanical expenses.

Now, open garbage dumps in Bajwa Nagar (near Kamla Lohtia College) and Wait Ganj, which have plagued residents with foul smells for decades, will be removed.

The MLA said the open dumps were troubling residents in various ways and traditional political parties failed to resolve the issue.

Prashar said after he took up the matter with the authorities concerned, a space was arranged for setting up the compactor site and the site had now been made operational. Garbage would not be dumped in the open from now onwards. Waste would directly be dumped into the compactors and it would then transported to the main dumpsite of the MC on Tajpur Road using hook loaders.

He said a total of six compactor sites were being set up in the Ludhiana Central constituency. Of these, two were now operational at Cheema Chowk and Bajwa Nagar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.