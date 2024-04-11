Waste compactors to start functioning from today in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

After the rat menace issue came to light at the Civil Hospital Ludhiana recently, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials stated that they are working to remove the open dump site located beside the hospital. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inspected the static compactors site, which has been established at the backside of the civil hospital (near Christian Dental College), on Wednesday.

The civic body officials stated that all the civil and mechanical work at the site has been completed and the compactors would be made operational from Thursday onwards.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that after this site would be made operational, a major part of the open garbage dump would be cleared. Soon the civic body will also operationalise static compactor site near Division number 3 police station, after which the open dump will be removed completely from the site.

Sandeep Rishi said that cleanliness drive has already been initiated at the site by MC and the concerned officials of MC have also been directed to keep a check and stop dumping of sewerage waste at the site. After the removal of open dump from this site, there would be no foul smell in the area and this will also prove beneficial in tackling the rat menace around Civil Hospital.

