Waste management - V: Years on, MC fails to establish C&D Waste Management Plant

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 15

The Municipal Corporation ,Ludhiana, has not succeeded in enforcing the Construction & Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the directives from the National Green Tribunal’s panel in this regard to date. This failure is evident in the lack of proper management of construction and demolition waste within the city.

Despite years of planning, the municipal body has yet to establish its Construction and Demolition Waste Management Plant. Consequently, a substantial amount of construction waste and debris has been dumped along Buddha Nullah in the city. Additionally, this type of waste is also being discarded in various open areas and along roads throughout the city.

Jagjeet Singh, a city resident said significant amounts of construction waste and debris have been indiscriminately dumped on both sides of the road leading from Bachan Singh Marg to Haibowal, causing a lot of trouble to the commuters. This issue also extends to the banks of Buddha Nullah. The instances of waste dumping are also observed along the Leisure Valley site. “Ludhiana, being a major city in Punjab, generates a substantial volume of construction and demolition waste. Due to the lack of proper provisions, such waste is frequently disposed of along roads, Buddha Nullah, and open areas. It is the MC’s responsibility to ensure the effective management of such waste”, he added.

Notably, the former mayor, Balkar Singh Sandhu, had visited Jodhpur in 2020 to study the operations of the C&D waste management plant so that such a plant could be established here. In May 2021, the NGT Panel directed the Municipal Corporation to implement construction and demolition waste management within three months, warning of environmental compensation if the directive was not adhered to. MC failed to do the same.

Within the framework of the Smart City Mission, the civil works for the C&D Waste Management Plant at Dhandari Kalan, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.69 crore, was expected to commence in January 2022 and conclude by the end of June 2022. However, the civil works could not be started after a substantial amount of garbage and animal carcasses were found beneath the designated site for the plant. Thereafter, soil testing was conducted and civil works were redesigned accordingly. After the estimated cost for the civil works including the construction of the platform for the machines and other structures was increased, MC decided to pursue the civil works under another scheme.

Nevertheless, the mechanical aspect, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore, was also slated to be executed under the Smart City Mission. But, the installation of machines will proceed only upon the completion of the aforementioned civil works.

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh said that the civil work for C&D Waste Management Plant will be carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission now. Once the civil work is done, machinery will be installed there.

#Environment #National Green Tribunal NGT